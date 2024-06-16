The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ex-Premier's 'extremely challenging', but 'uplifting' experience concludes

Sarah Fittock
By Sarah Fittock
June 16 2024 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Premier and Migrant Resource Centre chair Peter Gutwein with Pharmacist Ahmed Ibrahim. Picture by Katri Strooband
Former Premier and Migrant Resource Centre chair Peter Gutwein with Pharmacist Ahmed Ibrahim. Picture by Katri Strooband

Former Premier Peter Gutwein has concluded his 350 kilometre on foot journey from Burnie to Glenorchy in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Tasmania's migrant and refugee communities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Fittock

Sarah Fittock

Journalist

Journalist with The Advocate covering Tasmania's North-West Coast. Got a story or just want to chat, reach out at sarah.fittock@theadvocate.com.au.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.