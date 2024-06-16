Ex-Premier's 'extremely challenging', but 'uplifting' experience concludes

Former Premier Peter Gutwein has concluded his 350 kilometre on foot journey from Burnie to Glenorchy in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Tasmania's migrant and refugee communities.
"At times it was extremely challenging, but the people I've met and the stories we've heard along the way have been so uplifting and kept me going," he said.
Mr Gutwein, who is the current chair of the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC), kicked off the walk from the Burnie MRC office on Sunday, June 9.
Over the past week, he has taken around half a million steps and averaged 50 kilometres a day.
The Walk - Step Up Together initiative surpassed it's fundraising goal of $50,000, with more than $60,000 raised.
"Tasmanians are incredible supportive people and it's initiatives like this one where you see the best of people," he said.
"I've had Tasmanians from all walks of life join me, pull their cars over safely to donate and have been so kind, respectful, and supportive."
Mr Gutwein thanked businesses, like Hazell Bros and the Tasmanian Hospitality Association, for their support.
"To all those who have donated funds as they support and understand the economic and social benefits of a diverse and inclusive Tasmania, thank you also," he said.
"There is no doubt in my mind we are better together and to see the support from all political persuasions and Tasmanians from different cultures and backgrounds, well, that's exactly what inclusivity and respect is all about."
Mr Gutwein is looking forward to some much-needed rest and recovery.
"It's been a long week on the open road but I really am looking forward to going home today and maybe even having a little sleep in tomorrow," he said.
MRC Tas will use the funds for more support and services for the migrant and refugee communities, including cultural awareness training.
