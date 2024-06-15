The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanians abandoning state amid economic woes: Labor

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 16 2024 - 9:35am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's Josh Willie claims Tasmanians are being driven out of the state by Liberals' poor economic management. File photo
Labor's Josh Willie claims Tasmanians are being driven out of the state by Liberals' poor economic management. File photo

Tasmanians are leaving the state in numbers not seen since the 1990s in search of better opportunities on the mainland, according to the latest figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.