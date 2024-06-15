Tasmanians abandoning state amid economic woes: Labor

Tasmanians are leaving the state in numbers not seen since the 1990s in search of better opportunities on the mainland, according to the latest figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Although Tasmania's population is still increasing due to overseas migration inflow and interstate arrivals, the figures confirmed the state has the slowest growth in the nation, with net population increasing by just 0.4 per cent in 2023.
Interstate outflow totalled of 15,805 last year, but was offset by 12,534 interstate arrivals and 5100 in net overseas migration into the state.
Labor treasury spokesman Josh Willie said a planeload of Tasmanians were now leaving the state each week, and blamed it on the economic "mismanagement" of the Liberal government.
"A lot of the Tasmanians that are moving interstate are working age, and they are not able to fill jobs in the economy," Mr Willie said.
"We've got a government that has very little capacity to respond, we've got record debt and deficit ... economic growth now flatlining, this is a real concern."
He pointed to studies by demographer Lisa Denny, who suggested earlier this year that a lack of secure, full-time well-paid jobs was driving Tasmanians out of the state.
But Treasurer Michael Ferguson said Labor was being deceptive in its use of the figures.
"Labor is choosing to cherry pick and misrepresent statistics in a desperate bid to mislead Tasmanians, focusing on departures and ignoring arrivals and overseas migration to make his numbers look bigger," he said.
"Under our Liberal government, Tasmania's population has been growing quickly and is well on track to exceed our 2050 target population of 650,000 people.
"Tasmania's population growth varies over time and, while it has moderated from the above-average levels experienced before the pandemic, it is still forecast to remain positive."
He said Tasmania's population increased by 2400 people last year.
"What Tasmanians won't forget is that 10,000 people lost their jobs under the last Labor-Green government - or 28 planeloads using Mr Willie's childish metric."
Mr Willie responded, saying he wasn't the only one concerned about population figures.
"Independent respected economists like Saul Eslake are now talking about Tasmania going into a cycle similar to the 1990s."
Tasmania's economy performed well after the pandemic compared to other states. The unemployment rate dropped as low as 3.5 per cent in February 2023 - among the lowest in the country at the time.
But unemployment has edged up since then, to 4 per cent at present, and many other indicators are signalling sluggish economic performance.
