The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Former Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein takes up new role

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former premier Peter Gutwein has been appointed chairman of the Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania board.

Former premier Peter Gutwein has been appointed the new chairman of the Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.