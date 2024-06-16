From The Archives: Sport stars hit Barnbougle, Autobarn under construction

An elite selection of sports stars took to the course at Barnbougle this week 15 years ago.
Premier Paul Lennon was joined at the Sir Donald Von Bibra golf day by Peter Hudson, Nick Riewoldt, David Boon and Tim Coyle.
Closer to the city, a major construction project was under way near Kmart.
Rod Patterson was pictured inspecting progress on the Autobarn site in Innes Street.
In Civic Square, cyclists rallied for better commuter cycling routes in Launceston.
It was also cross country season.
Gun cyclist Georgia Baker won Scotch Oakburn's under-15 event, and The Examiner also paid visits to Launceston Grammar and Trevallyn Primary.
Did we snap you?
Pictures from June 17-23, 2009 by Examiner photographers Paul Scambler, Phil Biggs, Peter Sanders, Scott Gelston, Peter Lord, Will Swan, Geoff Robson, Neil Richardson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.