Peter Gutwein's 50 km Olympic effort if he finishes walk on schedule

I wonder how parents feel telling their freezing cold children that they can't afford to run their heat pump in their exorbitantly rented homes. I wonder if the power company executive has to do that if he had to face his children and tell them that he can't afford to run the heat pump. I bet he would think twice or even more and use some of the millions of profit they make. The politicians say Tasmania has the cheapest power in the nation if they keep going it will be the dearest in the nation. How do they sleep at night? Probably like a baby because they have no conscience.