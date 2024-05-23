Peter Gutwein's 50 km Olympic effort if he finishes walk on schedule

THE medical and physiotherapy support teams for Peter Gutwein's 50km per day, week long epic walk down the East Coast will need to be on their best game to ensure the 59 year-old former state Premier is able to complete his ambitious undertaking to benefit the Migrant Resource Centre.
If he averages 5 km/h on foot for 50 km each day he will be on the road well in excess of 10 hours in a single stint - taking in extra time spent eating, drinking, resting and pit stops.
Olympic selectors with gold medals in mind, should be at the finish line to sign him up for Paris in July if he can manage this gargantuan effort successfully.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
A 15 per cent power rise will do wonders for the cost of living and I am sure it will help some people to become homeless.
Hang on, homeless people don't have power connected to their tents. They are out there freezing their arses off; they don't have power.
I wonder how parents feel telling their freezing cold children that they can't afford to run their heat pump in their exorbitantly rented homes. I wonder if the power company executive has to do that if he had to face his children and tell them that he can't afford to run the heat pump. I bet he would think twice or even more and use some of the millions of profit they make. The politicians say Tasmania has the cheapest power in the nation if they keep going it will be the dearest in the nation. How do they sleep at night? Probably like a baby because they have no conscience.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
I READ with great interest an article in The Examiner (May 19) titled "Our Future" by Aaron Smith regarding a proposed development in the estuary of the Tamar River.
Unfortunately it left me with more questions than answers.
I live at Clarence Point which is going to be opposite the site at Deceitful Cove. This is not Bell Bay. It is prime bushland between George Town and Bell Bay, buffering the George Town community from TEMCO and Comalco and other smaller industries. There was no mention of the 200m building to be constructed which is just under three times taller than West Point Casino, Tasmania's tallest building.
They state that they are in the early stages of planning, and that Deceitful Cove will provide a rock foundation for the buildings. Have they not seen what Dubai (UAE) builds on sand?
I assume one of the benefits is its proximity to cheap hydro electricity and I find that obscene when I am faced with ever increasing power bills.
I can not see the practicality of building a new wharf, when there is already a wharf there, with 2000 hectares of industrial land already zoned.
It also saddens me that our local members from Rosevears and Windermere, and both councils associated are very silent on the matter.
And please don't tell me that this is all about jobs, jobs, jobs as I'll be gobsmacked if this is not an automated plant.
Peter Budgeon, Clarence Point
WHY do people imagine that crime is rising when almost all the crime statistics show a significant decline (see ABS)? Murder of women by a spouse has gained the public's attention recently, but when we look at the big picture 2022 was the lowest year since records began and the 'surge' of 2023 was the second lowest or less than one third of 1990 levels and even lower than the level of men killed by their partner in that year.
What has risen is public attention on problems that have been around forever, the only crime statistic that has actually risen since the 1990s is cyber crime.
Concern over road trauma has been rising while the statistics show a steady drop since the 1970s when it was around four times higher.
The more connected we have become the more aware we are of crime in other regions leading to the impression that there is more of it even as the average actually declines.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
