The Examiner's complete view of property
Peter Gutwein's 50 km Olympic effort if he finishes walk on schedule

May 23 2024 - 2:04pm
Peter Gutwein.
THE medical and physiotherapy support teams for Peter Gutwein's 50km per day, week long epic walk down the East Coast will need to be on their best game to ensure the 59 year-old former state Premier is able to complete his ambitious undertaking to benefit the Migrant Resource Centre.

