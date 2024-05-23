Huge coup: JackJumpers keep key player from NBL championship decider

Tasmania JackJumpers' chances of staying at the top have received a massive boost.
American import Jordon Crawford, who finished with 32 points in the game five of the NBL grand final series against Melbourne United, will return to Tasmania for a second season after inking a new deal for the 2024/25 season.
Re-signing the 167-centimetre point guard means the JackJumpers will have consistency when bringing the ball up court.
His durability was a highlight of last season as he played all 37 games in the JackJumpers' championship campaign, averaging more than 16 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in an average of 30 minutes per game.
"I loved Tasmania. Obviously winning the championship was incredible, but the fans made it so much more enjoyable," the 33-year-old said.
"And all the hard work put in by everyone in the club, the guys, coaches, and our admin staff. It was an easy choice to want to come back and run it back for another season."
The Crawford signing proved crucial in game five of the championship as he hit 27 points in the first half.
The crowd favourite graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2013 and has spent his professional career playing across the USA G-League, Germany, Turkey and France.
He will return to Tasmania in early August for the JackJumpers' pre-season.
Other off-season updates
MVP Jack McVeigh has committed to the club for a further two seasons, keeping him in Tasmania until at least 2027.
Majok Deng has been locked-in for two more years and recruit Gorjok Gak has signed a one-year deal.
Meanwhile, guard Sean Macdonald will remain with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season after inking a contract extension.
American import Marcus Lee, Jarred Bairstow and nominated replacement player Lachie Barker didn't have their contracts renewed.
