It was the moment felt in every corner of Tasmania.
Defeating Melbourne United 83-81 at John Cain Arena, the Tasmania JackJumpers are NBL champions for the first time in their three-season history.
And it came down to the very last second.
A chaotic final minute culminated in a turnover nearly identical to one made by Matthew Dellavedova in game three which led to Jack McVeigh's famous half-court shot, Sean Macdonald's pass was intercepted and Dellavedova received the ball.
But his Easter Sunday hail mary missed.
McVeigh was awarded the Larry Sengstock Medal for series MVP following his memorable efforts, while Jordon Crawford was the game five match winner, finishing with 32 points - 27 were in the first half - and six rebounds.
For United, it was a team effort, and having led nearly the entire game would feel especially heartbroken at the defeat.
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr provided the first highlight-worthy play of the Easter Sunday afternoon as he rose up for an explosive dunk to light up the sell-out 10,000 John Cain Arena crowd.
While trailing from the outset, Tasmania were staying within touching distance of United, with Crawford's skilful off-hand sky hook a sign of his improved form.
But despite the introduction of shot-blocker Will Magnay and playmaker Macdonald into the starting line-up, neither offence nor defence were flowing for the visitors.
Fighting their way to the rim play after play, Melbourne were scoring at ease and soon led 16-6 before JackJumpers coach Scott Roth called the first timeout of the game.
A moment of much-needed inspiration came once again from Crawford who nearly halved the deficit after he nailed a three-pointer while being fouled and converted the resulting free-throw.
Two possessions later he became the second player, after Luke Travers, to reach double figures in points after Macdonald found him in the corner with a brilliant pass.
With Marcus Lee already out, early foul trouble and a potential leg-muscle injury to McVeigh and Will Magnay respectively was not ideal.
But even with issues at the defensive end, Crawford was not to be stopped.
Hitting all six of his shots from the field in the first quarter, the diminutive point-guard owned 19 of the JackJumpers' 26 points in a blitz-style effort.
United, feeling the pressure from the visitors, kept on responding - in a familiar manner to game four.
And leading by just two, Tasmanian-born Chris Goulding did what the league's best outside shooter does, make a fade-away triple from at least a foot behind the line just before the buzzer.
The game continued in a familiar pattern in the second term, with United attacking the basket successfully down one end and Crawford scoring at will down the other.
The other pattern that continued was the constant foul-calling as the match entered a stop-start period with both sides having to navigate key players' minutes.
While Magnay continued to hobble on and off the court, United had concern for Goulding - who began the match under an injury cloud - after he looked to be in serious discomfort with four minutes remaining.
Through it all the game remained close and with less than three minutes remaining, Tasmania led for the first time thanks to the inspired Crawford.
Clearly feeling every shot he was taking, his fifth three of the half took his total to 26 and the JackJumpers to a 43-42 lead.
While Crawford was in the form of his life, there was a conspicuous non-contributor at the half-time break yet again.
Milton Doyle had attempted six shots and made zero.
McVeigh was more aggressive to begin the second although was largely unsuccessful as United's defence proved strong.
Perhaps unsurprisingly following a scrappy start to the second half the regular trips to the free-throw line resumed.
And with Majok Deng forced to the bench with four fouls, the JackJumpers looked to Fabijan Krslovic to man Lual-Acuil Jr who was causing havoc on the inside.
And when Dellavedova's silky floater from the baseline made him the fourth Melbourne player to reach 10 points, Tasmania were on the back foot.
Doyle took that moment to bring himself into the contest.
Fighting for offensive rebounds and making a couple of shots, he was keeping Tasmania in the contest.
And when Krslovic hit a wide-open corner-three, there was a hint of nervousness coming from the Melbourne crowd.
United held the lead at the final break, 63-59.
But, heading into the final quarter of the season, the JackJumpers had reason to be confident.
Winning five of its last six games against Melbourne at John Cain Arena, Tasmania had won the fourth quarter in six of its last seven games there after trailing at three-quarter-time.
Having made a crucial bucket in the dying moments of game four, unlikely hero Shea Ili got United off to a perfect start in the last term, nailing a three and a lay-up in consecutive possessions as the home side shot out to a nine-point lead.
But again Crawford made his mark.
Repeating Ili's trick in reverse fashion, the American's efforts were added to by McVeigh and Magnay and within a flash the JackJumpers were level.
Then it was Doyle, who had struggled to score all game, who put Tasmania in the lead.
Next came a procession of tension-filled possessions from both sides, with players missing easy shots at both ends.
And Doyle, just like he did in Hobart, turned the ball over with less than a minute remaining.
But this time, he rectified his mistake.
Driving to the basket, his floater looked long, but a friendly bounce off the rim allowed it to go down. JackJumpers ahead 81-78 with 32.2 seconds left.
And after Goulding missed from the corner, Macdonald got on the end of a fast-break before converting the simplest of lay-ups under the fiercest pressure.
Melbourne's possession in response was chaotic, a badly missed triple from Ian Clark was chased down by United before Goulding banked his in to bring the margin back to two.
In-bounds passing had not been a strength of either side this series, and when Macdonald's pass landed in the hands of a Melbourne defender, Tasmania fans feared a reverse deja vu.
But Dellavedova's prayer from the centre-court logo went left, and the JackJumpers' elation began.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.