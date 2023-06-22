Tasmania JackJumpers have officially signed point guard Jordon Crawford as an import for the upcoming NBL season.
The 167-centimetre on-court general recently completed his season with Buyukcekmece in Turkey where he led the Basketbol Super Ligi in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per game and led his team with an average of 5.6 assists.
"It was a big year for me, one of my best years thanks to my teammates and my coach just trusted me and let me lead," he said.
"I'm excited to transfer from Turkey to come over here and try to continue to build."
He said his number one quality was being a leader on and off the court and helping his teammates with whatever they needed.
Crawford added he could pass and score the ball and change the tempo of the game.
He considers joining the JackJumpers a big opportunity.
"I'm excited to be a part of it and try to build and maybe leave a legacy," he said.
"Leave something special behind and be in a first championship for Tasmania, who knows.
"It's just fun to be a part of the journey early and hopefully leave a good mark."
Co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers said Crawford was an exciting addition to the roster.
"He's a great leader, a dynamic scorer and someone we feel the people of Tasmania can get really excited about and another player that they will love to get behind," he said.
The 32-year-old graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2013 and has spent his nine-year professional career playing across the USA G-League, Germany, Turkey and France.
Chivers said his ability to score and facilitate offence would be invaluable.
"He led the Turkish Super League in scoring last year and we are excited to pair him alongside Milton (Doyle) to see what success they can have this season," he said.
Crawford opened up about his approach to the point guard role.
"Whether it's playing in an open gym or playing in Turkey or France or wherever I've been playing, I've tried to bring what the team needs," he said.
"When I was in Turkey, the team needed somebody that could score - that I could create for myself or create for others.
"And I've been in teams where I was a second option and I played it off to somebody else.
"Milton's a great scorer so I can feed off to him and make sure I get him going early and then just find where I fit in."
Crawford will join the JackJumpers in early August ahead of pre-season.
It comes a day after the club signed American import Marcus Lee who stands at 210cm tall.
The JackJumpers have now filled their three import spots with Doyle also re-signing.
Tasmania still have one Australian spot on their roster.
"We're deeply exploring one option which we're hoping to get done sooner rather later," Chivers said.
"But if that falls through then obviously we're still in the market for that spot. So definitely nothing signed yet and working through that in the coming days."
Chivers said it was unlikely the JackJumpers would have a Next Star player this season given the NBA draft was on Friday.
As part of that program, the NBL contracts overseas players and develops them in Australia to give them the best chance of being drafted to the NBA.
"We definitely explored this year, we had a couple names on our list that we went very far in the process with but the NBA draft is today and those guys obviously have to make decisions around staying in the draft or going out of the draft," Chivers said.
"Now that's happened, the options are very slim and I can't see anything eventuating.
"But if for some reason something does materialise over the next month we will definitely explore it."
