Tasmania JackJumpers sign Jordon Crawford for upcoming NBL season

By Brian Allen
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 8:30am
The JackJumpers have signed point guard Jordon Crawford. Picture supplied by Tasmania JackJumpers
Tasmania JackJumpers have officially signed point guard Jordon Crawford as an import for the upcoming NBL season.

