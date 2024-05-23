Pictures from Bulldogs Cup school footy between Kings Meadows, Queechy

Kings Meadows High School have won back the Bulldogs Cup after defeating Queechy High 4-2 across six games at Youngtown Oval on Wednesday.
It comes after Queechy retained the cup in 2023 after winning for the first time in 2022 after seven attempts.
It was the 11th year of the event which is supported by the South Launceston Football Club.
About 300 players were involved across the day.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs captured these snaps from the senior women's match.
Results and best on ground for each match:
Junior girls:
Junior boys' 2nds:
Senior boys' 2nds:
Junior boys' 1sts:
Senior girls:
Senior boys' 1sts:
