The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Pictures from Bulldogs Cup school footy between Kings Meadows, Queechy

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 23 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kings Meadows High School have won back the Bulldogs Cup after defeating Queechy High 4-2 across six games at Youngtown Oval on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.