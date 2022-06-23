Queechy High School have broken Kings Meadows' Bulldogs Cup streak, winning the event for the first time in its seventh running.
Held annually - apart from 2020 - between the two schools, the event pits six of their football teams against each other, with four boys' matches (two junior and two senior) and two girls' matches (one junior and one senior).
The battle for the cup went down to the wire and almost saw a repeat of last year's result - a 3-3 tie - which would have sent the cup back to Kings Meadows yet again.
PREVIOUS RESULTS
Queechy started the day strong with wins in the junior girls' and junior boys' seconds matches before the senior boys' twos picked up Kings Meadows' first win.
Queechy's junior boys firsts got them into a 3-1 lead, meaning the Kings Meadows had to win the last two.
They sent shivers down the spine with a win in the senior boys firsts but they couldn't get the job done against last year's NHSSA champions in the senior girls.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
