The annual Bulldogs Cup between Kings Meadows and Queechy High School is being played at Youngtown Oval today.
Queechy won the Cup for the first time last year after seven attempts.
The event pits six of their football teams against each other, with four boys' matches (two junior and two senior) and two girls' matches (one junior and one senior).
The senior boys' firsts match encompasses 4x20 minute quarters while the rest of the games feature 4x15 minute stanzas.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson captured these shots of the junior boys' seconds and junior girls' matches.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
