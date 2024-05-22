Commissioner calls for immediate closure of Ashley Youth Detention Centre

A Commissioner has called on the Government to immediately close Ashley Youth Detention Centre (AYDC) and change the current model of youth justice.
Tasmanian Commissioner for Children and Young People, Leanne McLean, has called for urgent government action, including establishing a special task force to reduce the number of children held on remand at AYDC.
"These are some of the highest numbers of children and young people seen in detention in Tasmania in at least a decade, and they are the highest I have known as Commissioner.
"At the start of this week, 26 children and young people were held at AYDC," Ms McLean said.
As of May 22, 24 children are being held at the centre.
"This has occurred despite the Commission of Inquiry's recommendation six months ago, accepted by the Government, that this institution is not fit-for-purpose, must be closed, and should be replaced by a new therapeutic model of youth justice," Ms McLean said.
The Commissioner said almost all children currently held at AYDC are on remand.
"This means a court has not sentenced them.
"Many of them have come into contact with the justice system because they have no safe place to go in the community, and many have not been able to access the types of supports known to reduce the likelihood they will engage in harmful behaviour," Ms McLean said.
"Conditions at AYDC remain extremely concerning, with low numbers of staff attempting to meet the highly complex needs of these children and young people.
"I continue to hold serious concerns for the wellbeing of children and young people detained at AYDC under these conditions.
"I also hold concerns for the wellbeing of AYDC staff, who often go above and beyond under difficult circumstances. Despite this, low staffing availability and the high numbers of children and young people detained means isolation practices are regularly used to manage safety within the centre.
"Isolation erodes the wellbeing of children and young people and breaches their human rights," Ms McLean said.
Ms McLean said a therapeutic approach to youth justice must include community-based alternatives to custodial remand for children and young people.
"This should include small, home-like residential care with sustained therapeutic interventions and integrated child and family supports - these alternatives are urgently required in advance of the Government's proposed timeframes for the construction of bail accommodation.
"And supported accommodation facilities and the closure of AYDC.
"The continued reliance on Ashley as a place to detain children and young people, especially those on remand, is unacceptable post-Commission of Inquiry and contrary to the principle that detention for children must only be used as a last resort," she said.
Ms McLean said the Government must act urgently to form a special task force to reduce the number of children at AYDC.
"This will require bravery and determination, and a willingness to work collaboratively across government, as well as with community organisations and oversight institutions to provide care support and accommodation for children and young people who engage in harmful behaviours.
"And are most in need, ensuring they have everything they need to grow and thrive," she said.
TasCOSS CEO Adrienne Picone said despite promises to close Ashley and progress legislative changes to reduce the number of children involved in the criminal justice system, the number of children currently held in detention at AYDC has recently spiked.
"TasCOSS shares the serious concerns of the Commissioner and echoes her call for the Government to establish an urgent task force aimed at reducing the number of children at AYDC," Ms Picone said.
Independent member of the Tasmanian Legislative Council, Meg Webb said, "The call from the Children's Commissioner for an immediate taskforce to reduce the number of children at AYDC is a damning indictment on this Liberal Government."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff in parliament said the government would continue to engage with Ms McLean and other stakeholders on youth justice reform."I reiterate my intention to close Ashley as soon as possible," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the government could be both tough on crime and provide a more therapeutic youth justice model.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.