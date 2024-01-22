The Examiner
Cost to keep detainees at Ashley Youth Detention Centre revealed

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated January 23 2024 - 10:25am, first published 4:00am
The Ashley Youth Detention Centre is due to close in July 2026.
It cost $3826 a day to keep a young person locked up at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre over 2022-23, a new report on government services has revealed.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

