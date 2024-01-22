Cost to keep detainees at Ashley Youth Detention Centre revealed

It cost $3826 a day to keep a young person locked up at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre over 2022-23, a new report on government services has revealed.
The Report on Government Services for youth justice showed this figure is higher than the national average daily cost of $2827 and is the second highest cost of all states and territories, behind Victoria.
The average cost per day for a young person in community-based supervision was $264.
There were 16 incidents in 2022-23 where a young person was assaulted and injured while in custody.
There were 18 incidents regarding self harm or attempted suicide by a young person in custody over the same period.
In the Productivity Commission's analysis of child protection in Tasmania, it was found that substantiated investigations of abuse and neglect had grown significantly over the past 10 years.
Eight-six per cent of investigations were substantiated in 2022-23, compared to 60.9 per cent in 2013-14.
More than 96 per cent of non-Indigenous children who exited out-of-home care in 2022-23 into a permanency arrangement did not return to out-of-home care within 12 months.
The cost to keep a child in care was $216 per night in 2022-23.
