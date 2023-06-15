Tasmania's strongest advocate for children and young people says the significant rise in the number of young detainees in Ashley can be attributed to the state's focus on arresting them rather than supporting them to stay out of trouble.
As the state prepares to close the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, the number of detainees currently at the centre has hit an all-time high of 19 individuals, including 16 on remand, which was up from 11 last year.
Meanwhile, the government has refused to confirm its 2024 deadline for Ashley's closure as it prepares to formally choose a site for its new planned southern youth detention facility.
Children and Young People commissioner Leanne McLean said the numbers of young people in detention had significantly jumped.
She said greater collaboration was needed between government, the court system, and the non-government sector regarding youth justice.
"I have not seen those numbers in my time as commissioner," Ms McLean said.
"We also have more younger children in Ashley than we should be seeing and I am very uncomfortable with that.
"It should not be happening.
"What it demonstrates is that the system, the overall system to reduce the harmful and risky behaviour of young people, is not working.
"That system includes supports for families to thrive and do well, supports for young people to stay engaged in education and stay out of trouble, and more specific supports for children, who are displaying escalating behaviours, to be supported to turn their behaviour around."
Ms McLean said many of the children at Ashley did not need to be there, including those on remand who have not yet been convicted, but could not provide a suitable address for bail.
"If the young person cannot provide a bail address that is a suitable and safe place for them to be, they don't get bail," she said.
"The onus is really on the government to invest in suitable supported accommodation facilities for young people who are in conflict with the law, to be able to live and maintain their liberty, but be supported to change their behaviour, outside of detention.
"That is what is contained in the government's blueprint ... and it is incredibly disappointing that the most recent budget did not include funding to support those kinds of programs."
Ms McLean said the government, in its latest budget, was funding a police taskforce to arrest children, instead of funding new programs to support children, young people and their families.
"The government on the one hand have a draft blueprint for youth justice where they want to have a nation-leading youth justice system, but the most recent budget included no funding to implement such a system," she said.
On the 2024 Ashley closure, Ms McLean said the deadline had always been ambitious.
She said she still believed Ashley should close as soon as possible.
"I hope it is not a long time [until closure]. I think we could tolerate some extension of time, but not a long time," Ms McLean said.
Government minister Nic Street said the Education, Children and Youth Minister had been clear that the government was still working towards its ambitious 2024 closure date for Ashley.
"We will continue doing that preparatory work for that target," he said.
"At the end of the day, the number one priority is to have a youth justice system that functions well in Tasmania."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.