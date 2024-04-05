Imports incoming: Belgian national, American talent have Tornadoes upbeat

The highlights suggest there's plenty of reason to be excited about the Launceston Tornadoes' imports this NBL1 South season.
American Trinity Oliver and Belgian national Lore Devos look to have scoring prowess and experience that will complement the Torns' young brigade.
It's good timing considering the Sarah Veale-coached outfit will be without American Riley Lupfer, Olivia West and Micah Simpson who were among their best in 2023.
They will also likely be without star Keely Froling for most of the season as she is in the Australian Olympic squad for Paris in July-August.
The Torns start their campaign against Hobart Chargers on Saturday at Elphin Sports Centre at 6pm.
The imports are yet to arrive in Australia with Oliver set to touch down on April 9 and Devos later this month.
Oliver, 24, from Dallas, Texas, had an impressive college career with NCAA Division 1 powerhouse Baylor and then Washington, and has mostly played in Ireland under her first professional contract.
Veale is excited about the impact Oliver will have on the club's youthful group.
"Trinity is a versatile and talented player, an athletic scorer who is tough and plays bigger than she is," Veale said.
"She will bring an array of skills to the basketball court. Trinity's physical attributes allow her to play across a variety of positions, but it is her aggressive and intense style of play that our club looks forward to seeing this season.
"She possesses a potent perimeter game and her size allows her to take advantage of smaller opponents inside the paint.
"The connection of Trinity and Lore will provide a multi-dimensional combination in our front court this season."
Oliver said the team represented exactly what she was looking for personally and professionally.
"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to grow my game and I'm eager to contribute in any way I can," she said.
"I am looking forward to this experience and getting the chance to build lasting relationships with the players and coaches on and off the court."
Devos, 24, from Brussels, who had an impressive college career with Colorado State in NCAA Division 1, is part of the Belgian National Team and has recently played in Switzerland and Iceland in the European league.
Veale said Devos' physical attributes allowed her to play a variety positions.
"But it is her athleticism and ability to score and defend, that we look forward to having in our group this season," she said.
"She possesses a fast-paced ability to score in transition or pull up and knock down threes. Her size allows her to take advantage of opponents inside the paint."
Devos, who is currently finishing her season in Iceland, said it had been a dream of hers to play in Australia.
"I've played in many different countries such as the US, where I studied and combined basketball for four years," she said.
"I also played professionally in Switzerland, Belgium, Iceland and played games in many more countries like Japan and China with the Belgian national teams.
"It's just amazing I'll now get to experience what the basketball culture is like in Australia."
