Moulin Rouge star to feature at Launceston's Musical Theatre Festival

The Australian Musical Theatre Festival has announced a late withdrawal from its Launceston-centred festivities: Opera Australia's Phantom of the Opera and West End Les Mis star Josh Piterman.
Piterman - who was to perform in musicals at the winter cultural festival between May 15 to 19 - has stepped aside after sustaining an injury to the throat and will be replaced by Des Flanagan.
Flanagan is a graduate of the Victorian College of Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Music Theatre) and has performed in several musicals, most notably in the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical Australia.
His other career highlights include Handa Opera's West Side Story on Sydney Harbour and Thomas in The Beautiful Game.
"I am delighted that music theatre star Des Flanagan has agreed to step into roles vacated by Josh," said Tyran Parke, the Australian Musical Theatre Festival's artistic director.
"We are now very busy in the rehearsal room."
The Launceston-based festival is returning with one of its largest programs ever, which includes Broadway and West End stars in three musicals and 19 events at a range of venues like Cataract Gorge and the Princess Theatre.
Flanagin will join other big names making their way to the state for the event - now in its fifth year - like Patrice Tipoki, Kerrie Anne Greenland, Natalie Gamsu, Nicole Farrow and Samantha Hammersley.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will run from May 15 to 19.
More information is available at the Australian Musical Theatre Festival website.
