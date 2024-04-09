Musical Theatre Festival to return with program 'unlike you've ever seen'

Launceston is about to break into a musical number. Or, at least, some of its pubs, hotel bars, theatre foyers, the Harvest Market and even Cataract Gorge will.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival - a celebration of the artform that annually takes over some of the city's best venues - is returning for its fifth year with a program "unlike you've ever seen before."
The winter cultural festival will return in mid-May with one of its largest programs ever, including three musicals and shows from award-winning artists, local up-and-comers, and even Broadway and West End stars.
"It is a true joy to present the 2024 Australian Musical Theatre Festival program, which continues to celebrate, cultivate and educate around one of the world's most thrilling art forms," said Tyran Parke, the festival's artistic director.
The five-day festival will host 19 events for musical theatre across some of the north's most unlikely places, with plenty of new standouts like its three musicals: It's Only Life with Broadway composer John Bucchino on piano; a best of Stephen Sondheim compilation, Marry Me A Little; and a total transformation of Nine The Musical at the Princess Theatre.
Some of the big names making their way to the state for the event are Patrice Tipoki, Kerrie Anne Greenland, Natalie Gamsu, Nicole Farrow and Samantha Hammersley.
Gamsu, an award-winning artist, will perform Shrapnel, an autobiographical evening of storytelling, music and a yearning to find her inner flamenco dancer in The Royal Oak Hotel.
At other events, music will combine with local produce, like in Food Glorious Food at the Harvest Market, while Foyer Door Concerts, Backwards and Forwards and Busker's Alley take over other unique locales.
Some returning shows and guest performers are back for another year, too: Crowd favourites Ghostlight, a behind the scenes peek into the Princess Theatre, is back for another haunting, and Australian singer Queenie van de Zandt is this time at Cataract Gorge with a show that puts its fate in the hands of the audience.
Others like Choir in the Pub will once again take over the Royal Oak Hotel, but this time with a trio of music theatre stars who have all headlined in Les Mis including Josh Piterman, direct from his portrayal of Jean Valjean in London's West End.
And each night, following that evening's final performance, Launceston's Earl Arts Centre will be transformed into The Diva Den hosted by a different local or national diva each night.
"Launceston again provides a truly unique stage, allowing us to align the magic of Tasmanian culture with both traditional and contemporary musical theatre, through a variety of offerings that are unexpected, thrilling and inspiring," Mr Parke said.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will run from May 15 to 19. More information is available at the Australian Musical Theatre Festival website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.