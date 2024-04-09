The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

Musical Theatre Festival to return with program 'unlike you've ever seen'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
April 9 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival is returning for its fifth year to bring music to the "most unlikely places". Picture supplied
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival is returning for its fifth year to bring music to the "most unlikely places". Picture supplied

Launceston is about to break into a musical number. Or, at least, some of its pubs, hotel bars, theatre foyers, the Harvest Market and even Cataract Gorge will.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.