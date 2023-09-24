The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will continue to bring talented stars, both up-and-coming and established, until at least 2026.
The Launceston festival's future has been secured after the state government agreed to extend its funding.
On Sunday, September 24, Stadia and Events Minister Nic Street announced the new multi-year funding agreement worth $640,000 through the Events Tasmania Major Event Partnerships program.
Developed to bring a cultural festival to the North during the winter, the Australian Musical Theatre Festival has become an established feature of the calendar.
"Interest in musical theatre is growing as new audiences become engaged through social media, leading to sell-out shows across Australia," Mr Street said.
"Launceston's Australian Musical Theatre Festival celebrates everything that's great about musical theatre and attracts visitors to join with locals to embrace this much-loved segment of our performing arts sector.
"It showcases Launceston as a cultural hub, building on the significant talent base that exists in the region to deliver a superb program featuring some of the city's most beautiful venues."
The festival attracts people of all ages and attracted more than 200 Australian school students from six states to travel to participate in this year's festival.
"I congratulate the festival team on their success to date, and on their exciting plans to further grow the festival's tourist appeal in years to come," he said.
"I'm especially excited to hear about their plans already in the works to bring a significant international performer to Tasmania in 2025."
The Tasmanian government has supported the festival since its inception, and the festival also has had the support of the City of Launceston, Theatre North and local businesses.
Next year's festival will be run on May 15-19.
