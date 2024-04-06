Are you ready for Agfest? Here is what's on for this year's festival

Tasmania's biggest agricultural based festival is back next month, and it's bigger and better than ever.
600 stallholders will exhibit at Quercus Park in May - 60 more than last year, according to Agfest chairman Dylan Bellchambers.
"We're set up for a fantastic year, we're expecting some 60,000 people across the three days," Mr Bellchambers said.
"We're still bouncing back from the years gone by, but it's good to see the growth and interest in Tasmania's premier field day."
He said at its core, Agfest was an agricultural field day and would remain true to that.
"We exhibit a well over 65 per cent Tasmanian only businesses and that's been a core focus," Mr Bellchambers said.
"And I think it's a real opportunity for the agricultural primary industries community in particular to come together and connect annually.
"It is often the only time a lot of these people will get together and meet, and it's certainly an event that is a staple on the calendar."
He said this year they had combined their junior handlers and livestock exhibits into one area, as well as "action packed equine entertainment timetable".
"We have our classics like sheepdogs, sand sculptures returning this year as well as bands playing," Mr Bellchambers said.
He said while they've seen success over the years, they were still feeling the effects of COVID.
"With sky-high inflation, everyone is feeling the pinch of cost of living and we're not exempt to that in terms of the cost of running the event," he said.
"Everything's more expensive; it does make it more challenging to deliver, but we we're not skimping on anything.
"We fully believe in a full experience for everyone, and we're continuing to do that, but it does involve the support of Tasmanians coming out over our three days and supporting us so that we can be here for the long term."
Agfest returns May 2 to 4.
