When life gives you lemons, lemons, lemons, make a play about words

If we could only say 140 words a day, what would life be like? A new staging of an award-winning play hopes to answer that question - as tersely as possible.
Opening next week, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons - a 2015 work from British playwright Sam Steiner - imagines a world where everyone is "forced to say less" as a government-enforced "hush law" deprives the people of their voice.
Part of local theatre company IO Performance's 2024 season, the new show - which had a recent revival at London's West End Theatre - approaches the political, societal story of censorship from within a personal front as a relationship tries to burgeon under the word ration.
"The play is all about navigating a partnership under these circumstances where, often, you run out of words," said Antonio Zanchetta, the director of IO's staging.
"There's this external, absurd pressure put on what is an everyday circumstance which makes you think, how do I choose what to say? Is this enough to get what I mean across?"
Following the relationship between its two characters, Oliver, a musician played by Oliver Johns, and Imogen Storm's divorce lawyer Bernadette, Lemons is effectively a social commentary wrapped in an outlandish romantic comedy.
Zanchetta - who is first-time directing as part of IO's Inter/Outer program - has aimed to keep the play "approachable but with a puzzle" that discerning audience's can unpack.
"I wanted to put on a play that dealt with these issues of censorship," he said.
"I liked the idea that you're, you're watching two people in a relationship. But you're not just doing that, you're watching them try to navigate the confines that have been put on them."
And those confines aren't universal: Bernadette, as a lawyer, has a larger word allowance for work, while Oliver is left with only the standard amount - "this isn't an equal society".
At times, Oliver might come home from work with only 10 words left to say while Bernadette has a greater figure. The tension that creates interested Zanchetta, as well as how "love language" can be used to fill in those gaps.
"What do we say to each other when we have little we can say?" Zanchetta said.
"What do we do to show that we love each other?"
Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons opens at IO Performance, Cimitiere Street, for five shows from May 1 to 4. Tickets are available at the IO Performance website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.