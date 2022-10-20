Man bailed after alleged car assault

A 30-year-old man did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court charged with criminal code assault for allegedly driving a car at a man.
Tyler Aaron Forbes, 30, of Mayfield was also charged with breach of bail and possession of an ice pipe on October 18.
Police allege Mr Forbes struck a pedestrian, James Peter Sampson, with the vehicle in Woodland Grove, Newnham about 5pm on October 17.
Mr Sampson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Launceston General Hospital after the vehicle allegedly forced him into, and pushed him through, a fence.
Mr Sampson did not appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday for a review of the drug treatment order he is on.
Magistrate Ken Stanton allowed Mr Forbes bail and adjourned a number of cases until November 9 at 2.15pm.
Mr Forbes was also remanded to appear for part-heard preliminary proceedings on a charge of aggravated assault on October 24.
in a press release on Wednesday Tasmania Police said the incident was an isolated one between people known to each other and that there was no ongoing risk to the public.
Police opposed bail in the hearing on Thursday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
