Tyler Aaron Forbes is yet to plead to a count of Criminal Code assault

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 20 2022 - 4:30pm
Man bailed after alleged car assault

A 30-year-old man did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court charged with criminal code assault for allegedly driving a car at a man.

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

