Frustration as Launceston Tornadoes basketball import awaits approval

Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale is hoping star American import Trinity Oliver will be approved to play in Saturday night's NBL1 South encounter.
The Torns will be chasing their first win of the season and host Dandenong Rangers at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium at 6pm.
Oliver, who arrived in Launceston on Tuesday, was forced to sit out Friday night's 101-69 loss to Waverley Falcons at Elphin Sports Centre.
In the lead-up to the game, Veale said the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) playing licence was one of the boxes to tick.
"The paperwork was done but FIBA still haven't approved it or processed it or whatever," Veale said.
"But it's supposed to be done in one business day and they've had four.
"So it's disappointing for her but it is what it is and we're hoping it comes through before (Saturday's) game."
It was a blow for the Torns who played with a very young team led gallantly by vice-captains Sarah O'Neill, 22, and Macey Crawford, 19.
O'Neill dominated in her second game back for the Torns after years away, with 29 points and three from beyond the arc.
Crawford made 20 points and displayed a great hook shot.
But the Torns fell to an impressive Falcons outfit which featured Renae Mokrzycki and centre Carley Ernst who scored 29 and 15 points respectively.
"We're really excited about the group regardless of the result and once we get some more experience in there through some of our imports, the result will be different," Veale said.
"We're still learning to understand the scout (game plan) and be able to go and actually do it in the game."
But the coach also said the Torns wouldn't be relying on their imports to save the day.
"We know we've got a young group but as I've said to the girls, we're not using that as an excuse anymore because the way we played sporadically was exactly how we need to play every single possession," she said.
The coach praised the team's defensive pressure in the third quarter.
It was evident they came out with greater intensity in the opening minutes of that stanza.
"We need to play like that to match the physicality and the pace of the game," Veale said.
Launceston fell to Hobart Chargers 71-62 in their season opener last weekend.
