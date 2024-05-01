Due in 2027: The who and the what of Launceston's latest premium hotel

After a lengthy journey to gain council approval, the redevelopment of the former TasTAFE site is likely to take at least three years.
Red Panda Property Group owner and director Andrew McCullagh said the development company was eager to break ground on its first hotel project, estimated to be completed by 2027.
Mr McCullagh confirmed international chain Accor had agreed to run the hotel, with the new accommodation at the former TasTAFE site on Wellington Street set to carry Pullman branding.
"Preserving Launceston's heritage was our foremost consideration, and our plans to regenerate the area will enable visitors to enjoy a rich combination of history and modernity in the one precinct," he said.
"With Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery and Royal Park as neighbours, we will build a natural linkage to other recent developments and the Seaport precinct where guests can take river cruises.
"We anticipate Pullman Launceston becoming a food and entertainment hub for the region, with the rooftop bar being a 'must visit' venue for both locals and travellers."
Original plans for the hotel were approved for development by councillors at their April 18 meeting.
This was against planning officers' recommendations - who said the plans should be rejected unless the hotel was reduced in size as otherwise it would overshadow its neighbours.
These include the Launceston Cenotaph and the art gallery next door.
The two towers are slightly shorter than the nearby Gorge Hotel which will stand at 39 metres tall, with the taller of the two towers on Wellington Street set to be be 36 metres tall.
However, the hotel will sit taller in the city's skyline due to it being built atop an 11-metre hill - giving an overall height of 47.9 metres above sea level.
By comparison, the overall height of the Gorge Hotel will be 41.6 metres above sea level.
When complete the Wellington Street hotel will be the first Pullman-branded hotel in Tasmania, and the sixth Accor-operated hotel in Launceston.
The others being the Sebel, the Mercure Launceston, the Mantra Charles Hotel and two Peppers-branded hotels - the Peppers Seaport and Peppers Silo.
Pacific chief operating officer at Accor Adrian Williams said the new Pullman hotel would be a perfect fit for Launceston.
"With nature and food-based tourism being such powerful drivers of travel, Launceston and Tasmania has so much to offer domestic and international travellers," Mr Williams said.
"The Tasmanian brand is globally admired as being synonymous with excellence, purity, sustainability and premium quality.
"With Launceston attracting new direct air services, we believe the arrival of the Pullman can further energise the state's tourism sector."
