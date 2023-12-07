Suspended Northern Tasmanian councillor vows to fight back against decision

A Northern Tasmanian councillor has lodged an appeal against a code of conduct finding that labelled him a bully and said he abused his position.
A Code of Conduct panel suspended Northern Midlands councillor Andrew McCullagh for 21 days, effective from December 5, despite it being his first code of conduct matter.
On Thursday, December 7 Cr McCullagh said he was appealing the decision and as such would resume his activities as a councillor.
The complaint was lodged by local government director Mathew Healey and was supported by testimony given by mayor Mary Knowles and the council's general manager Des Jennings.
Mr Healey said Cr McCullagh had "had taken a threatening tone" in written communications with him.
Cr McCullagh did not attend the hearing but submitted a recording of a conversation between himself and Mr Healey and several pieces of written correspondence.
According to the panel, most of this was irrelevant to the matters at hand, while allegations made by Cr McCullagh were not supported by evidence.
"Cr McCullagh's communication with the Panel consisted of criticisms of the Chairperson's role, lack of independence of the process from the Director of Local Government and allegations of improper behaviour," they said.
Evidence tendered by Mr Healey included multiple emails from Cr McCullagh from December 2022 to August 2023.
The panel said Cr McCullagh told Mr Healey he "wanted to get rid of Des (Jennings) and Mary (Knowles)", claiming the general manager was corrupt and the mayor was "clueless" during the recording.
These were considered derogatory by the panel, who also said numerous emails sent by Cr McCullagh to Mr Healey, Cr Knowles and Mr Jennings amounted to harassment.
The panel said Cr McCullagh bullied Mr Jennings, and Cr McCullagh abused his position in an attempt to have defamation proceedings brought by the Northern Midlands Council against him dropped.
The panel opted for the suspension as members said a caution, reprimand or demanding an apology from Cr McCullagh would not deter him.
"The Panel took the view that none of those sanctions would be likely to have any effect at all in deterring Cr McCullagh from repeating the relevant conduct," they said.
"Particularly given the nature, tone and abusive and relentless character of the emails sent by him to various people.
"The Panel also considered whether requiring Cr McCullagh to attend counselling or a training course would be an effective sanction and decided it would not.
"The evidence amply demonstrated that he was not in a state of mind to be receptive to appropriate counselling or training."
As the person aggrieved by the finding, Cr McCullagh was entitled to an appeal before a magistrate.
The councillor filed the appeal application the day the code of conduct finding was released, claiming he had not been "afforded procedural fairness or natural justice".
"This whole process was fabricated, preconceived and has been totally biased, prejudicial and unfair," Cr McCullagh said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.