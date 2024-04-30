The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Surgeries cancelled as 'critical' patient flow problems hit Royal Hobart

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
May 1 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Medical Association Tasmania spokesman Dr Michael Lumsden-Steel said bed block and patient flow issues in Hobart have impacted patients in the north and north-west. Picture by Ben Seeder
Australian Medical Association Tasmania spokesman Dr Michael Lumsden-Steel said bed block and patient flow issues in Hobart have impacted patients in the north and north-west. Picture by Ben Seeder

'Extreme' pressures at the Royal Hobart Hospital's emergency department this week are starting to impact even patients from the north and north-west traveling down for surgery, a director of the Australian Medical Association said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.