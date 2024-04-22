The Examiner
Hospitals are on a collision course with paramedics over ramping ban

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 22 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:06pm
A protocol mandating hospitals to take over care of ambulance patients within an hour of arrival becomes active in Tasmanian hospitals on Monday. File picture
A protocol mandating hospitals to take over care of ambulance patients within an hour of arrival becomes active in Tasmanian hospitals on Monday. File picture

Paramedics, hospital-based nurses, and doctors appear to be on a collision course after they took opposing sides in a fight over the implementation of the government's new 60-minute ambulance transfer of care protocol, which began on Monday.

