Hospitals are on a collision course with paramedics over ramping ban

Paramedics, hospital-based nurses, and doctors appear to be on a collision course after they took opposing sides in a fight over the implementation of the government's new 60-minute ambulance transfer of care protocol, which began on Monday.
In threats that could disrupt healthcare in the state, separate unions representing nurses and paramedics have said they would resort to legal and industrial action if their demands over the procedure are unmet.
Under the new protocol now active at all of the state's five hospitals, ambulance patients are to be "immediately" transferred to the care of hospital staff within 60 minutes of arrival.
The decision is part of the government's bid to end the ambulance ramping that may have contributed to 136 patient deaths in the past five years.
However, hospital staff say that forcing them to accept care of arriving ambulance patients within the 60-minute window would place additional pressure on already crowded emergency departments and put lives in danger.
They have threatened to take more legal action at the Tasmanian Industrial Commission if paramedics attempt to transfer care within 60 minutes if no capacity is available.
Their action at the TIC earlier this year resulted in a delay to the protocol's implementation and the rewording of the procedure to water down mandated obligations.
However, Health and Community Services Union secretary Robbie Moore said the Department of Health's decision to change the wording of the 60-minute procedure from 'mandatory' to 'immediate' did not make "any difference at all".
"It just means the transfer has to occur within an hour," he said.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmania Secretary Emily Shepherd disagreed.
"I think where it's heading is if paramedics seek to implement the procedure in a mandatory way, then we'll be seeking the intervention of the Industrial Commission again," she said.
"Because that was not the agreement, and our members will take industrial action because the reason it was not made mandatory is because it was not safe."
Mr Moore said paramedics would consider industrial action if the 60-minute mandate is not implemented.
"The reality is that's the protocol that was agreed with paramedics in their bargaining last year, and they expect this policy to be implemented.
"If it's not, well, we'll just consider the options in terms of implementing industrial action."
Australian Medical Association Tasmania lead negotiator Dr Michael Lumsden-Steel said doctors, like nurses, want to end ramping in the state.
"It's not fair that the community has to wait for ambulances and the paramedics are being squeezed.
"But suddenly introducing a protocol that is effectively a mandate with no notice and no extra resources to address the issue is just going about it backwards," Dr Lumsden-Steel said.
"We all want to fix ramping and to fix ramping. We actually need to fix hospital bed flow issues.
"The emergency departments are basically being backlogged by the flow into the hospital and that's due to the lack of flow out of the hospital."
He said the AMA estimated that the Launceston General Hospital was between 75 and 100 beds short of the capacity it actually needed to cope with demand. The Royal Hobart Hospital had about 90 beds, which was short of the level required to meet demand.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said there was "no quick fix" to the problem of ramping.
He said the government was meeting with health stakeholders this week to discuss the issues.
He said the government was prepared to deliver further resources "as and when required" to deliver on its healthcare plans.
"But we're going to do this in collaboration working together, consulting together to get those improvements day in, day out."
Ambulance Tasmania chief executive officer Jordan Emery said AT crews had already been preparing for introduction of the protocol over the weekend.
He said 80 per cent of patients were offloaded within 60 minutes - up slightly from the figures of 70-75 per cent seen last year.
He said AT is looking to make incremental improvements on this.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.