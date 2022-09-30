The Examiner
TCL Cricket: Bracknell, Cressy amalgamate to form Western Tiers

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
September 30 2022 - 11:00am
Western Tiers coach Brad Fryett with co-captains Mark Cooper and Reece Maher. Picture by Josh Partridge

The TCL will have a brand new entity this season, with Bracknell and Cressy amalgamating to form the Western Tiers.

