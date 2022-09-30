The TCL will have a brand new entity this season, with Bracknell and Cressy amalgamating to form the Western Tiers.
Fielding sides in premier league, A-reserve and Female Boom, the Western Tiers came about through necessity according to president Travis Semmens.
"Both communities have struggled over the past couple of seasons," he said.
"Bracknell has obviously been in recess before and have been back out of it for six years now and Cressy were heading the same way so it just made sense to amalgamate."
Since joining premier league two seasons ago, Bracknell have finished ninth in both years, while Cressy have finished 14th in the past two seasons of A-grade.
Semmens believes that the combining of the clubs will result in stronger on-field performance, with the pair having had several players don both kits over the years.
"My little brother Dylan Semmens is a premiership player at Cressy as well as Bracknell and we've obviously got players like Luke Pritchard and Matthew Hayward that came over from Cressy to play with us at Bracknell in premier league as Cressy only had A-grade," he said.
"I reckon it will all sort of mince together, we've all grown up together and it's only 10 minutes apart so it's not far to go."
He admitted some older members of both clubs have "found it a bit of a struggle to adjust" but the players have been enjoying it so far.
Coach Brad Fryett, who led Bracknell last season, is eager to see how they go.
"I think it's been a good move for both of the clubs and it looks like we should be able to put together a couple of stronger sides this year which is exciting for the area and for cricket around here," he said.
Cressy will be the side's home base for at least the rest of this year, with Bracknell currently receiving a pitch upgrade.
Cressy had their pitch upgraded several seasons ago, with more than a million dollars spent on the facility, which only fields the cricket club, compared to Bracknell who also have the football club.
Semmens said once the pitch is upgraded at Bracknell, the eventual plan will be to split games between both grounds to "keep cricket going in both communities", which was a major reason for the amalgamation.
Co-captain Mark Cooper, who was Cressy's leading run-scorer last year, agreed that it will bring more people back to the sport and "can't see it being a bad thing".
"All sports are changing, cricket especially, so people are going to always be unhappy when things change but you've got to change to move forward and I think it's only going to be stronger for both of us," he said.
His co-skipper Reece Maher agreed, adding: "It's really exciting going into a new season with a new club. I think it's going to work really well from both clubs and going to strengthen both sides up really well I think."
The new unit will debut in the competition next weekend as their premier league side plays at Legana.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
