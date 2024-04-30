Judge to face trial in July over abuse, assault charges

Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason will face a four-day hearing in the Magistrates Court in July to resolve pending abuse and assault charges against him.
The charges relate to alleged domestic violence incidents between April and November last year.
Justice Geason was stood down from the Supreme Court in November, resulting in repeat hearings for several of his cases.
In the Hobart Magistrates Court on Tuesday, counsel for Justice Geason, Fabiano Cangelosi, agreed to a four-day hearing of the matter.
Magistrate Jackie Hartnett set down July 15-19 as hearing dates, saying that 10 weeks' preparation was adequate.
Tasmania Police will allege the judge displayed "jealousy, rage, anger and aggression", and verbally abused and struck a woman.
They allege he verbally abused and struck a woman, monitored her phone messages and tracked her movements electronically.
Justice Geason, 62, was appointed to the Tasmanian Supreme Court in 2017 after practising law for nearly 40 years.
He is believed to be the first Tasmanian judge in 200 years to be charged with criminal offences.
The Tasmanian charges are not the only ones Justice Geason is facing.
He is also due to appear in the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney next year on criminal charges relating to allegations he breached an apprehended domestic violence orders on three occasions in the state.
