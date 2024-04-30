The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Court

Judge to face trial in July over abuse, assault charges

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 30 2024 - 11:55am, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justice Gregory Geason leaving the court in early January.
Justice Gregory Geason leaving the court in early January.

Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason will face a four-day hearing in the Magistrates Court in July to resolve pending abuse and assault charges against him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.