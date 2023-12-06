Judicial complaints body discussion risks tainting Geason trial: Academic

Debate over establishing an independent body that is able to investigate judicial officers risks tainting the ongoing court case involving Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason, a University of Tasmania law professor has warned.
Dr Richard Herr said he didn't disagree that Tasmania should have mechanisms akin to other states that can deal with complaints and misconduct by judicial officers.
But he said the timing of the government's proposal would see discussion of establishing a Judicial Review Commission around the same time that Justice Geason's court process begins.
Justice Geason was last week arrested and charged with assault and emotional abuse.
He appeared before Hobart Magistrates Court on Friday evening.
He was asked to take leave from the court in early November in relation to a "significant matter", thought to be a domestic matter.
On Tuesday, Attorney-General Guy Barnett said the government would make a request to the governor to recall parliament to debate Justice Geason's future.
Under Tasmanian law, both chambers of parliament must approve any suspension or dismissal of a Supreme Court judge.
But Mr Barnett also said he had directed the Department of Justice to prepare a discussion paper on the merits of establishing body that could investigate judicial officers' conduct.
"This will also outline options for handling complaints and concerns about the conduct of judicial officers ' Mr Barnett said.
Dr Herr urged caution on the debate over establishing such a body could impact Justice Geason's case.
"To say that we don't have the tools in our box to deal with something, and therefore we need to get the tool is to say that that tool would have been the right tool on this occasion," he said.
"There is a risk of tainting the case by saying that somehow it raises questions that aren't immediately to hand."
He said judicial independence was important and depends on restraint from both sides.
"Judges have to respect parliament and its privileges, and parliament has to respect the due process of law through the courts."
Parliament shouldn't debate cases that are before the courts, referring to the sub judice rule, Dr Herr said.
