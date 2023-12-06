The Examiner
Judicial complaints body discussion risks tainting Geason trial: Academic

By Benjamin Seeder
December 7 2023 - 6:00am
Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason has been on leave since November, and was charged with assault and abuse last week. File picture
Debate over establishing an independent body that is able to investigate judicial officers risks tainting the ongoing court case involving Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason, a University of Tasmania law professor has warned.

