New legal charges in NSW for Tasmanian judge Gregory Geason

Tasmania Supreme Court judge Gregory Geason has been charged with alleged breaches of a domestic violence order in New South Wales.
New South Wales Police media have confirmed that a 62-year-old Tasmania man has been issued with a future service court attendance notice.
Police will allege that the man breached a domestic violence violence order on Monday November 20, 2023, Monday November 27, 2023 and Wednesday November 29, 2023.
He has been ordered to appear at the Downing local court on Thursday February 22.
Mr Geason appeared in an after hours session of the Hobart Magistrates Court on December 1 on charges of emotional abuse and intimidation and assault.
He pleaded not guilty.
Mr Geason reportedly verbally abused and struck a person, tracked a person using technology and pressured a person to sign a contract.
He also reportedly exhibited "jealousy rage anger and aggression" coerced a person into "establishing a shared phone account to gain access to their electronic records" and "scrutinising their electronic devices and reviewing messages including deleted messages".
He was bailed to reappear in February.
The Attorney General Guy Barnett proposed to establish an inquiry into Mr Geason but then backed down on the parliamentary motion after receiving legal advice.
He was asked to take leave in early November by the chief justice Alan Blow in relation to a significant matter.
