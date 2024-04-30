The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tenants' Union says: 'Not enough homes meet disability housing standards'

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated May 1 2024 - 8:27am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troy van Trienen Regional Manager - Launceston Wilson Homes and Danny Dracic Deputy CEO Community Housing Ltd with Premier Jeremy Rockliff, houses being built in Caladenia Street, Rocherlea, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Troy van Trienen Regional Manager - Launceston Wilson Homes and Danny Dracic Deputy CEO Community Housing Ltd with Premier Jeremy Rockliff, houses being built in Caladenia Street, Rocherlea, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

Only one in five properties built in Tasmania over the past five years (22 per cent) meets the proper disability 'gold' housing standards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.