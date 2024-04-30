Tenants' Union says: 'Not enough homes meet disability housing standards'

Only one in five properties built in Tasmania over the past five years (22 per cent) meets the proper disability 'gold' housing standards.
The minimum accessibility building design is silver, equal to Livable Housing Design Guidelines (LHDG).
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), more than one-quarter (26.8 per cent) of Tasmanians live with a disability.
Ben Bartl, Principal Solicitor with the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, said that while public and social housing providers are moving in the right direction in building more properties that meet the minimum standards required for accessibility, it is not enough.
"They are not being built quickly enough, and even when they are built, many will still be inaccessible to many people who use mobility aids," Mr Bartl said.
The Principal Solicitor said that many people who rely on mobility aids such as wheelchairs and scooters could only live in properties that meet the gold standard of accessibility building design.
"In 2022, 62 social housing properties were built across Northern Tasmania and 60 in North-West Tasmania. Only four were built to the gold standard.
Mr Bartl said it is concerning that last year, no properties were built in Northern Tasmania that meet the gold standard, and only four in North-West Tasmania.
"With an ageing population, we need to be building more homes that meet the gold standard of wider doorways and hallways so that people can easily move between rooms with the assistance of a mobility aid," he said.
The solicitor said "given many people with disabilities are unable to access social housing, we also need to amend the Residential Tenancy Act so that renters can make minor modifications such as installing hand and grabrails, ramps and handheld showers."
Access consultant and disability advocate David Cawthorn said he asked the housing department last year about the 10,000 homes they are due to build around the state and how many would be designated specifically for people with disabilities.
Mr Cawthorn said he is still waiting for an answer.
"We are well behind what other countries worldwide are doing regarding building standards for the disabled.
"These gold standards in building have been in other countries for decades, and we need better future-proofing here," he said.
A government spokesperson said the Tasmanian Government recognises that all Tasmanians have a right to safe, secure, and appropriate accommodation.
The spokesperson said, "Addressing the housing needs of Tasmanians living with a disability is a key focus of our Government's Housing Strategy Action Plan, which includes delivering an additional 2,000 social homes by 2027, including more accessible homes that meet gold liveability standards for people living with a disability."
"Building all new social housing dwellings in line with Homes Tasmania's Design Policy for Social Housing, ensuring they will meet Livable Housing Design Guidelines and universal design principles, so they can be easily modified to meet the needs of Tasmanians with a disability; and developing a plan for the future of specialist disability accommodation in the Homes Tasmania portfolio for people with extreme functional impairment and very high needs.
"Homes Tasmania also partners with over 30 disability support organisations across the state, providing specialist accommodation to people with a disability in 300 houses or units across Tasmania," the spokesperson said.
