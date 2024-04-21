Tenants' Union alarmed that homeless children are still not being housed

A key Tasmanian housing advocate is alarmed at the number of homeless children not able to find housing in Tasmania.
Ben Bartl, principal solicitor of the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, says the state government needs to do more.
"It is extremely worrying that the number of homeless children being housed in Tasmania has more than halved over the last six years," he said.
"Our social housing system is broken when we are unable to provide long-term stable accommodation to homeless children.
"What hope is there for a homeless child who has to focus on finding somewhere to sleep at the expense of their education, health or social and community connections."
Mr Bartl stated that children are at greater risk of physical and sexual violence and mental illness when appropriate accommodation and support services is not provided.
"The Tasmanian Government needs to ensure that there is stable, affordable and long-term accommodation available to everyone who needs it, including children," he said.
According to recent census data, the number of children and youth homeless increased by 42 per cent between the 2006 and 2021 censuses.
Moreover, 1400 young Tasmanians aged 10-24 presented to specialist homelessness services without a carer or guardian.
According to the census data, 372 children under 10 sought help.
The Tenants' Union filed a Right To Information (RTI) request about housing for the homeless a few months ago.
Homes Tasmania responded with the latest data sourced from Specialist Homelessness Services (SHS) Confidentialised Unit Record File (CURF) client data collection.
Table 3 above shows how many children (under 14 years old) were housed.
In 2017-18, there were 64 homeless children (aged under 14) for whom secure housing was found.
Six years later, this has more than halved to 28 (-56 per cent).
Table 9 shows how many children escaping family violence have been housed.
The number of homeless children who have fled family violence and subsequently been housed has halved (-51 per cent).
Homes Tasmania chief executive Eleri Morgan-Thomas said it is committed to providing housing and support for young people who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
Ms Morgan-Thomas said Homes Tasmania has invested over $8 million each year in funding short-term crisis and transitional accommodation, especially for young people.
According to Homes Tasmania, this includes:
Ms Morgan-Thomas said, "We provide long-term supported accommodation through four Youth2Independence (Y2I) facilities across the state.
"Thyne House in Launceston, Eveline House in Devonport, Trinity Hill in Hobart, and the recently completed Campbell Street facility in Hobart," Ms Morgan-Thomas said.
A fifth Y2I facility is under construction in Burnie.
The program aims to support youth aged 16-24 and "reduce the cycle of young people experiencing homelessness by building positive and sustainable livelihoods into the future".
"Homelessness doesn't discriminate by age, and young people can be particularly vulnerable during their transition to adulthood and independence.
"Which is why young people are a priority in the Tasmanian Housing Strategy," Ms Morgan-Thomas said.
The strategy aims to address the housing needs of young people through a range of actions, including:
Anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness is encouraged to contact Tasmania's front door service for all housing assistance, Housing Connect, at 1800 800 588.
