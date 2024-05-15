TasCOSS CEO: 'not increasing JobSeeker payments in the budget was wrong'

Peak body for the community services industry in Tasmania (TasCOSS) has criticised the government's decision not to increase JobSeeker in the federal budget, given there is an ongoing cost of living crisis.
TasCOSS CEO, Adrienne Picone, said, "While there were many welcome announcements in this Federal Budget, the government was wrong not to increase JobSeeker."
After analysing the budget, the CEO said the government should provide universal rather than targeted cost-of-living relief.
"In this ongoing cost of living crisis, it was a missed opportunity to put people with the most least first.
"Increasing the rate of JobSeeker would have been the most straightforward investment the government could have made to reduce poverty in this country, but it chose not to do so.
"People receiving these payments already know a lot about 'restraint' - only eating one meal a day, skipping essential medication and preceding heating in a desperate bid to keep a roof over their heads," Ms Picone said.
The TasCOSS CEO claimed in addition to the government-appointed Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee, Australia's leading economists "urged the Prime Minister to increase income support payments, noting the impact on inflation would be negligible".
"The decision to increase the Commonwealth Rent Assistance by 10 per cent is welcome, but it falls well short of what is needed.
"Based on median rents, private renters will still be in deep housing stress because their base payment rate is so low.
"Even with the increase, many will be paying half their income in rent alone," Ms Picone said.
The CEO claimed that "experts agree that lifting the rates of JobSeeker" and "other income support payments is essential to improving rental affordability."
Ms Picone said, "Additional funding for social housing and homelessness is welcome, but we need bolder action.
"Tasmania has the worst rental affordability, the lowest share of social housing, and the most homeless people in recent history.
"We need a temporary cap on rents, governments to build more social housing, and a curb on tax incentives for property developers," she said.
In addition, Ms Picone said that TasCOSS "welcomes bill relief for those struggling to afford their energy bills, but the $300 energy rebate announced for every household is untargeted.
"Helping thousands of Tasmanian households who need it least. Relief measures should be targeted and support those with the greatest need," she said.
Furthermore, the CEO said, "One-off energy bill relief is unsustainable - what we need to see is long-term structural change, including through investments in energy efficiency upgrades, especially for low-income households.
"We welcome the commitment to fund the Fair Work Commission's wage increase for the early childhood education and care workforce, which will help attract workers to an essential industry that needs more workers," Ms Picone said.
