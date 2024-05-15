The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

TasCOSS CEO: 'not increasing JobSeeker payments in the budget was wrong'

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
May 15 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TasCOSS CEO, Adrienne Picone. Picture supplied.
TasCOSS CEO, Adrienne Picone. Picture supplied.

Peak body for the community services industry in Tasmania (TasCOSS) has criticised the government's decision not to increase JobSeeker in the federal budget, given there is an ongoing cost of living crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.