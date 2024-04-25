The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We were sent to do a job and we did it': Reflections of a 'Nasho'

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 25 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Hulm gave the guest address at Longford's 2024 Anzac Day service. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Ron Hulm gave the guest address at Longford's 2024 Anzac Day service. Picture by Joe Colbrook

It took nearly 17 years for Ron Hulm to attend an Anzac Day ceremony after he returned from National Service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.