'Extraordinarily generous and kind-hearted people' dig deep for Afghanistan

Standing for Shazia held its first fundraiser on Saturday, April 27 - raising $4,500 for people in Afghanistan.
The organisation had been running for two years, providing much-needed aid to Afghans in crisis every month, especially widowed women and children.
Event organiser Kim Eastman said the event aimed to raise between $2000 and $5000, and "every little bit counted."
"We were just happy to get whatever - there wasn't a person on the day who didn't agree that Afghan women and children deserve everything we can give them," she said.
Ms Eastman said those who attended were ''extraordinarily generous and kind-hearted people".
"We managed to raise $4500 - generosity made the day a success," she said.
"All of the garage sale items were donated. People really got behind the cause - we would ask $30 for their purchase, then they'd hand us $150.
"Anything we didn't sell went straight to op shops, so the charity cycle continues."
Ms Eastman said it's a beautiful thing to help people who want to help others.
"Together we made the difference to equally good hearted people in Afghanistan who care for each other, but needed a helping-hand," she said.
The event started with a garage sale in the morning followed by an afternoon soiree where attendees shared food and drink.
