Jacqui Lambie Network talks up transparency, but won't name board members

The Jacqui Lambie Network - which says Tasmanians deserve political transparency - has been branded hypocritical for refusing to name its board members.
"If you're going to stand on transparency, openness and honesty, it does really matter," former JLN state candidate for Braddon James Redgrave said.
The JLN on May 14 said its three new MHAs had told the Rockliff government they intended to support Labor's Michelle O'Byrne as speaker.
The three JLN members said they "look forward to a new era of transparency and integrity in the Tasmanian parliament".
"Tasmanians deserve transparency and the JLN will continue to work with the Rockliff government and members of parliament collaboratively for the benefit of all Tasmanians."
The mysterious make-up of the JLN board has been a matter of interest in political and media circles for some time.
The comments about transparency have prompted questioning about the identities of the board members.
A JLN spokesperson replied that: "The JLN board are not public figures and they are not paid, they simply have an advisory role."
A list was then sought.
That had not eventuated at the time of writing.
Mr Redgrave - who missed out in Braddon in the March 23 election - was able to shed some light, but he said he never knew the entire board make-up.
"My time in the JLN was brief, from January 4 to the day after the election," he said.
"I ran an independent campaign."
Mr Redgrave confirmed North-West lawyer and farmer Glynn Williams was chair.
He said Senator Lambie had been on the board, as well as Tammy Tyrrell, a JLN senator who recently became an independent.
Burnie Deputy Mayor Giovanna Simpson revealed before the election she had been the board secretary.
She quit before running in Braddon for the Liberals.
Mr Redgrave said he was was unaware of the identities of the rest of the board.
He said he understood it was more like a corporate board than a political party board.
"It was kept quite secretive," he said.
"Glynn and I talked on a regular basis.
"He was the one who asked if I was interested in changing things for the better for Tasmania and if I would run."
Mr Redgrave said he would go into bat for Mr Williams any day of the week.
