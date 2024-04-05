Bridport meets Brisbane: Chance to play alongside AFL stars in extravaganza

The chance to play alongside AFL superstars does not come along every day.
However, for Bridport players and 10 lucky punters - the weekend of April 27 and 28 will see that chance come to life.
Daniel Rich will pull on the boots for the Seagulls' senior team, while Adrian Fletcher, Brent Staker and Craig Lambert will all feature in the North-East for the club's annual AFL weekend.
"It's going to be a great day," Bridport president Steve Mackillop said.
"It usually is and was last year, we just can't wait to get them down and have them at our club."
Rich's cameo for the Seagulls will not be the only match the 275-game defender plays - taking part in the All Star game alongside his Lions clubmates.
Beginning at 12pm on Sunday, a Bridport team featuring Fletcher and Rich will take on the Sunchip team of Black, Staker and Lambert.
Anyone will have the opportunity to play in that game, with an auction taking place at the 'a night with the stars' event on Saturday night.
Ten jumpers - five for each team - can be bought to play in, as well as Rich's Bridport guernsey, the game ball signed by all visiting ex-AFL players and a corporate box at the Gabba for 12 people.
Club secretary and treasurer Kristy Mountney explained why the club kept the function free of charge.
"We've tried to include everybody," she said.
"Normally what we do is hold a function of a night time and we have a paid fee to attend but this year we've made it free.
"Everyone's kind of struggling at the moment, so we thought we'd open it up for everyone to enjoy rather than just a select few."
The reserves match will start at 11.30am, with an Auskick clinic running from 1pm before the seniors match at 2.30pm.
The weekend is made possible by Mark Blackberry, who has a long affiliation with the club.
His parents were part of the construction of the ground and are life members.
