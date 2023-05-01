Bridport's 'front bar' with Brisbane Lions legends

Bridport Football Club will be entertaining AFL royalty as they welcome four former Brisbane Lions/Bears players.
The Seagulls will be holding the event on Saturday night in a way that resembles the television show The Front Bar following their match against Old Scotch.
Among the four will be Simon Black - who boasts three premierships, a Brownlow Medal, a Norm-Smith Medal and three All-Australian selections - as well as Brent Moloney, Adrian Fletcher and Craig Lambert.
Alongside the interviews in which the footballers will discuss their favourite memories, the function will also include a merchandise auction.
Perhaps most excitingly, the night will also give the opportunity for people to win a trip to Brisbane.
Since returning to the NTFA division one following a recess in 2022, the Seagulls have yet to win, however, the club has enjoyed bumper crowd numbers at home games as well as a higher than expected number of players.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
