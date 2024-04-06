The JackJumpers' Northern celebrations turned into an ultimatum to the state government with the revelation that the side will not defend their NBL title in Launceston next season unless promised improvements are made to the Silverdome.
Head coach Scott Roth described the prospect of playing in the venue as it stands as "pie in the sky" while NBL boss Larry Kestelman confirmed that won't happen.
Speaking to an appreciative crowd of Jackies fans at Elphin Sports Centre, Kestelman said: "The venue needs a serious upgrade. Everything from the facility needs to be improved. The team deserves better than that, so do the fans. Is there anyone here who does not agree?"
After being acknowledged with a round of applause, the wily operator added: "It's a 35-year-old venue, and looks like its 55."
Kestelman had earlier told reporters he had just visited the Silverdome and felt much work needed to be done.
"The Silverdome is not a venue that is currently fit for purpose, even for the two NBL games that we have. So we definitely have a few problems to solve.
"There will definitely need to be investment in the Silverdome for games to continue in the North. It's the government's commitment to improve the venue so we can continue playing here.
"I don't think it's currently on the cards for us not to come here because the government has committed to do what's needed to bring the Silverdome up to NBL standard so we'll work with the government to make sure that happens."
Asked what needed to be done to the Prospect venue, which opened in March 1985, he said: "We're going to go through the priorities because quite frankly there's not a lot right now that does work. We'll need an improvement in everything from seating to lighting to hospitality to the middle cluster where people can enjoy watching replays and highlights. The list is long,
"I don't know exactly what can get done in time but we're going to go on a journey with the government. They've done a great job with MyState Bank Arena and that will now need growth, but I think as part of that growth they understand that we're a team for all of Tasmania and the North deserves investment in the Silverdome."
Kestelman said playing matches in the North was "critical" to the team's success.
"The JackJumpers not playing across all of Tasmania and not coming to the North would be an absolute disaster because we always want the JackJumpers to be a team for all of Tasmania."
Roth said participation in basketball in Tasmania had gone up by 40 per cent during the three-year lifespan of the JackJumpers but "we need more facilities to keep the trend going".
Asked if he'd like to see more games played in the North, he said: "I'd like to see some other games played but there's no facilities to do that. Right now it's pie in the sky. These facilities that we're in today are just not adequate enough to play NBL in and the Silverdome is not adequate enough. We've been able to play two games there but it's not to standard. Until facilities are built and things are improved we just can't travel around and do that."
Captain Clint Steindl, chief executive Christine Finnegan and chief operating officer Darren Smith were also present as the club paraded the NBL Championship trophy to its Northern fans.
"We're excited to bring the trophy to the North of the state and thank fans who have supported not only in this championship year, but throughout our short history," Finnegan said.
"It's very important to the club that we have a presence here and engage with fans as the team is for all of Tasmania."
Devonport's Paranaple Centre will host another NBL celebration from 11am on Sunday
The visit to Launceston came the day after the club's end-of-season awards night which Jack McVeigh add the JackJumpers' MVP to his equivalent NBL Championship accolade.
"I'm truly honoured to win this for the first time and especially in a Championship season," he said. "Just incredibly grateful for the club and the state of Tasmania. it's been so special to win this for the state in such a short time."
McVeigh's performance through the 3-2 finals series win secured the 27-year-old the club's top individual honour, with two-time MVP Milton Doyle finishing second, just three votes behind, and import Jordon Crawford third.
"Tasmania definitely feels like home now," McVeigh added. "I'm really settled here, my partner Beth is moving down soon from Adelaide and I'm playing the best basketball of my career here."
Will Magnay took home two awards, named defensive player of the year and voted as the players' player.
Veteran Jarred Bairstow was awarded the coaches' award for his contribution in upholding the team's values, while Milton Doyle was voted as the fan favourite after a public poll of the Ant Army.
