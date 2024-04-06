Asked if he'd like to see more games played in the North, he said: "I'd like to see some other games played but there's no facilities to do that. Right now it's pie in the sky. These facilities that we're in today are just not adequate enough to play NBL in and the Silverdome is not adequate enough. We've been able to play two games there but it's not to standard. Until facilities are built and things are improved we just can't travel around and do that."

