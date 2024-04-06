The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Tasmania JackJumpers warn Silverdome is not up to NBL standard

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 6 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 6:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The JackJumpers' Northern celebrations turned into an ultimatum to the state government with the revelation that the side will not defend their NBL title in Launceston next season unless promised improvements are made to the Silverdome.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.