A specialised focus group is actively targeting antisocial behaviour in the Launceston CBD, Tasmania Police says.
A string of youth crimes has plagued Brisbane Street Mall and its surrounds in recent months, including an assault that led to Coffee Republic owner Robin Smith and a member of the public being hospitalised.
Other recent incidents include an aggravated robbery, a stabbing, a dirt bike hooning through the mall on two separate occasions, and continued antisocial behaviour outside the St John Street bus stop.
Inspector Craig Fox said managing public disorder in CBD hotspots was one of the main targets of a new focus group established several months ago.
"In relation to some of the things that have been happening in the past four weeks ... we've actually responded really quickly and arrested people," Inspector Fox said.
He said while there had been a "very slight" rise in public order incidents, Launceston remained a very safe place to live.
"Over the past 10 years we've been really lucky with youth crime, it hasn't been a massive issue for us.
"We might have three or four youth offenders who we know really well who are committing 80 per cent of our youth-related crime.
"It hasn't been a big increase in youth crime, there's been a small increase in the amount of juveniles who have been arrested, and sometimes that can seem like a big increase because we're starting from a low base."
Launceston Police Station has recently added 16 new graduates, bringing its force up to full-strength.
Inspector Fox assured the public that police would continue to have a noticeable presence in the city coming into summer.
"I encourage people to contact police when there's an issue, don't take the law into your own hands," Inspector Fox said.
"Contact police and we will get people there as quick as we can.
"The beauty of having this focus group is hopefully 'as quick as we can' is only a couple of minutes."
