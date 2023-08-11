A growing number of homeless people and those on the verge of homeless is presenting a variety of challenges to support service providers.
Here is a snapshot of what those on the front line of the crisis are seeing in Launceston.
Shekinah House provides a range of support for those doing it tough, like providing meals, giving access to showers and laundry facilities, covering emergency medical expenses and maintaining a PO box.
Coordinator Louise Cowan said demand has only increased - in the month of July the charity provided 150 Sunday evening meals, 59 showers, 72 loads of washing and 49 top-up grocery hampers.
"The services that Shekinah House provides are important because they meet an immediate physical need," Ms Cowan said.
"Volunteers meet and greet each person who comes to access our services. We build rapport with the clients, learn their names and endeavour to be professional but also personable.
"Generally across all the services we provide, we are seeing new people every week who haven't been homeless before and we know of others who are doing their third winter in a tent."
These people came from a range of backgrounds and included a growing number of women but also more families seeking help due to rental stress.
Paul Giddins and his family provide meals every Friday night at the Red Dove Cafe on Paterson Street.
He said demand had grown to the point that even though they had increased the number of meals they provided each week, some people were still going without.
Like Ms Cowan, Mr Giddins said there had been a growing number of those on the brink of homelessness seeking help as rents and grocery bills skyrocketed.
"What people are missing is what's just before homelessness," he said.
"The people who can't afford to eat and feed their kids. We have where one family, they have four kids and they spend all their money on medical bills and they come to get so they come to us because they can't afford food.
"I don't know what the answer is. I don't think anybody does, but we've got to stop what causes homelessness before it gets bigger."
City Mission provides emergency housing options from short-term and transitional accommodation at Safe Space and Orana House to a limited number of long-term affordable accommodation.
In the last financial year the average number of people sending the night at Safe Space increased from 17 to 25 - almost a 50 per cent increase - but 38 people were successfully moved moved to long-term accommodation.
Operations manager for emergency relief and housing Stephen Hill said the organisation provided a sense of stability and "self worth" for those who had reached breaking point.
"Anyone who is wanting somewhere to live needs to start somewhere," Mr Hill said.
"For some, often the process for finding a place to call home presents challenges that extend beyond their capacity to find the solutions. Or even know what all the options are.
"With stability, people dedicate more resource and headspace to evaluating their particular circumstances and consider what and where the next step of their life's journey will be."
Mr Hill said front line staff had seen a greater number of people over the age of 50 seeking help - many of whom had needs beyond the scope of crisis accommodation.
The Launceston branch of the Salvation Army conducts outreach aimed at finding rough sleepers homes, finding accommodation for over-55s, and financial support for those in social housing.
Corps officer Roderick Brown said demand on these services and requests for practical assistance like tents and sleeping bags were on the up.
This was outstripping the available supply of short-term accommodation according to Mr Brown.
Mr Brown said the front line services were important to "restore trust" between the homeless and society at large as they often felt like second-class citizens.
"Often there is a lack of understanding of where to go for support, and potentially a loss of hope from feeling that the community at large does not care for the desperate circumstances they are experiencing," Mr Brown said.
"Outreach services are vital to express care, to provide hope, to advocate for people, to link them in not just with housing but the other services that may be needed."
The St Vincent de Paul Society, or Vinnies, runs shower and laundry services at the old Kings Meadows YMCA from 9-11am Monday to Wednesday, and a Vinnies Van service at Civic Square on Saturday - Wednesday evenings.
Vinnies also provides food, clothes, blankets and rugs to those doing it tough.
Chief executive officer of the Tasmanian branch Heather Kent said the issue was reaching a "critical point" as costs of living continued to rise and housing availability remained low.
"We know that state, local and federal governments are working to stem that supply issue, but it can't happen fast enough," she said.
"We look at the vacancy rates in the major areas across Tasmania and we know that people are waiting weeks if not months to find a safe, appropriate and stable roof over their heads."
