Round three votes: The Examiner's NTFA premier footy player of the year

The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year award to find out who has had the most consistent season.
The competition encompasses a three-two-one voting system based on each round with a player's influence on the game and their opposition strongly considered.
While rucks dominated the opening two rounds, a defender stepped in round three.
South Launceston's Luke McCarty - 3 votes
McCarty, who returned after missing round two and going off with a hamstring complaint in round one, gets maximum votes as South's best in what was the most-competitive match of the round.
The 2023 preliminary finalists scored a 21-point away win against last year's grand finalists Hillwood after coming from four points down at half-time.
Coach Jack Maher praised McCarty's intercept marking across the Bulldogs' half-back line.
"When they were on top in the second quarter he kept us in it by stopping their forward entries. He had the most influence on the game over four quarters," Maher said.
Longford's Luke Murfitt-Cowen - 2 votes
The Tigers' spearhead receives two votes for kicking seven goals in what was arguably the second-best contest of the weekend between a pair of 2023 finalists.
He always looked dangerous when the ball was in Longford's forward line and made the most of his opportunities in the 59-point triumph against arch rivals Bracknell.
His energy and passionate celebrations gave Longford a much-needed spark after quarter-time as they trailed by 11 points.
Bridgenorth's Jayden Hinds - 1 vote
Given George Town's strong start to the season this clash had the makings of a close battle.
But the Parrots' five goal to none first quarter eventually led to a 63-point home victory.
Launceston Blues recruit Jayden Hinds, who kicked one goal, was key to victory.
Coach Oli Cook said Hinds had been super impressive in the opening three games.
"He put in a massive pre-season and after cutting his teeth as a defender at TSL level, he has taken like a duck to water in the midfield," he said.
"Having an inside mid who can win it on the inside, have the capacity to spread and be dangerous on the outside while constantly hitting the scoreboard, is worth its weight in gold."
Leaderboard:
