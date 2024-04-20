Tiger's fourteen goals in a fortnight sets up enticing NTFA footy battle

The fist pumps, 'C'mons' and aeroplane celebrations were back as Luke Murfitt-Cowen guided Longford to a 16.10 (106) to 7.5 (47) victory against arch-rival Bracknell at home on Saturday.
He backed up his seven goals against Scottsdale with seven against the Redlegs in a performance that indicated he means business this NTFA premier season.
The full-forward set the tone early in the round three clash with a lunging holding-the-ball tackle to gain a set shot.
He then dominated the aerial battle much to the delight of coach Mitch Stagg.
"Luke has come on board as an assistant coach the last two years," he said.
"I think last year he got caught between that space of playing and coaching and he really stripped it back over the off-season and worked hard and I think he's lost 10 or 11 kilos.
"His ability to create that second contest, he's really got that second effort back in his game.
"We know in front of goal he doesn't miss too many."
Stagg said Murfitt-Cowen's job was also being made easier by the support around him.
"We've also got some very capable forwards around him now so that makes him more dangerous," he said.
The spearhead was well-supported by recruit Daniel Berry who kicked three majors.
Bracknell, as they did in the opening two rounds, came out firing and led by 11 points at quarter-time.
At the huddle, Stagg said the Tigers had done well considering the Redlegs' recent form and that his side needed to showcase their experience and maturity.
He elaborated on that post-game.
"I sat down at the start of the year and had a look at the demographic of the list and I think the average age of our team is about 24," he said.
"So in terms of age demographic, we're relatively young but mostly these guys have got 40 or 50 senior games under their belt now ... I just thought it was time for us to take the next step.
"We've obviously won a premiership (2022) which we worked really hard for and (then) took a bit of a step backwards last year."
The scene is set for a cracking game between the Tigers and undefeated South Launceston in round five at Youngtown Oval.
Meanwhile, Bracknell have lost their opening three encounters.
"In this early part of the season, I've learned a lot about our group and whilst the first two weeks were really good and pleasing and show, what I believe we're capable of, today was a step back," coach Brett Mansell said.
"We just need to reassess where we are, not just a group but probably more individually.
"There's some question marks over where we lie talent-wise now I suppose. At the end of the day, we've got to see how the players respond."
There was a scare late in the second quarter when key player Josh Woolley looked in trouble in the middle of the ground.
He struggled to get up and eventually limped to the sideline but did return in the third quarter.
Mansell said it was just a corky and the Redlegs otherwise went through unscathed.
The coach said Bracknell needed to be ready to go and bring the right attitude to their round four game against Scottsdale.
Deagan Madden, Casey Brown and Tom Gatenby were also among Longford's best while Nicholas Mitchell played well for Bracknell.
In other round three premier matches, South Launceston defeated Hillwood 10.8 (68) to 7.5 (47) after trailing at half-time, Bridgenorth comfortably accounted for George Town 18.15 (123) to 9.6 (60) and Rocherlea beat Deloraine 17.14 (116) to 5.5 (35).
