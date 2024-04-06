The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Lowe rises in final quarter as South survive physical NTFA footy encounter

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 6 2024 - 8:08pm, first published 8:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocherlea captain Luke Richards pressures South Launceston ruck Cody Lowe at Rocherlea on Saturday. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Rocherlea captain Luke Richards pressures South Launceston ruck Cody Lowe at Rocherlea on Saturday. Pictures by Paul Scambler

South Launceston Bulldogs coach Jack Maher introduced a new mantra at three quarter-time of his side's come-from-behind victory against reigning premiers Rocherlea.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.