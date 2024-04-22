Launceston captain proposes solution for Tasmania's VFL void

Launceston captain Brodie Palfreyman believes the State League must continue next season if Tasmania cannot join the VFL.
One of the state's top players with three statewide premierships to his name, Palfreyman fears a void in elite competition will have a detrimental impact on the game here.
"Until the VFL gets up and running, we definitely need a State League," he said.
"It's the top-tier competition and puts the best against the best and young players wanting to progress need to be playing against the best there is."
Tasmania's scheduled entry into the VFL in 2025 was meant to sync with the proposed end of the State League after this season, but there has been widespread concern that it will be delayed.
The Blues and Northern Bombers both rejected AFL Tasmania's proposed NTFA Premier Division (with South Launceston, Longford, Deloraine and Scottsdale) and Palfreyman shares concerns that this may lead to an exodus of top-level talent.
"I don't mind the concept but I think when you have such talented guys all around the state I think they have to be playing against each other. That's the best way to develop young kids to go on to higher leagues whether that's SANFL, VFL or even AFL. The best have to be playing against the best."
Speaking in the wake of his side's eye-catching 8.7 (55) to 6.16 (52) defeat of hotly-fancied Lauderdale on Saturday, the 25-year-old midfielder said the ongoing saga - including a proposed NTFL-style breakaway league - is a predictable topic of conversation in the changerooms.
"The players do chat about it and what's going to happen, trying to get as much information, but it's not really affecting us on the field at the moment.
"We just stick to playing footy. The powers-that-be will handle that side of things and the presidents of us and North will obviously represent our clubs."
Asked what competition he expected to be playing in next season, Palfreyman said: "I don't really know. AFL Tas are in control of that. Potentially we're just going to have to go down the line of three divisions with the premier leagues.
"I think that's the way it's going to go if nothing else comes of Launnie and North."
After an opening-round 162-point short-circuit against North, the electrician was delighted to see Launceston's season sparked into life at Lauderdale Oval.
He said coach Mitch Thorp and the team's leadership group had a tough task maintaining moral after round one.
"It's very hard to keep the guys motivated after a 160-point loss, especially after all the work we'd done in pre-season. But the season's started and we're rock bottom so the only way to go from here is up.
"It was pretty tough but we knew what we were capable of and we showed that at the weekend. We've got the cattle and have good talent.
"We knew it was going to come at some stage so to do it against Lauderdale, and especially down there, was very good."
The former Prospect High student, originally from Travellers Rest and now living in Longford, said the emotion of Saturday's three-point win rivalled each of his premierships.
"After copping the 160-point loss in round one - a lot of the young guys had their heads down and were in a bad spot, but to get that win, especially with a few debutants in the side, it was one of my best moments in footy, I reckon.
"It's obviously completely different from winning the three flags but just to see the smiles and laughter and general happiness from the young kids, especially those boys that have just got their first senior win, to sing the song and have them in the middle and have a bit of a water shower, was a very proud moment.
"Our list demographic has changed a lot over the last two seasons. I think I'm the second or third oldest on the list now and the captain so it's a big challenge to lead these young boys."
