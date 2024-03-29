'Over-awed': Launceston held goalless as Bombers produce derby bloodbath

North Launceston will sit atop the Tasmanian State League ladder after a massive Good Friday Northern derby win.
The Bombers defeated Launceston 24.23 (167) to 0.5 (5) on the Blues' home deck to retain the Phil Edwards Cup, in memory of the respected sports journalist.
"We want to focus on our defensive efforts and I think at times today, our ability to set the ground up and press in the contest and create pressure was first-rate," coach Adrian Smith said.
"That was the first impression that we were looking for - setting a standard for the rest of the year."
Harvey Griffiths kicked six and Brandon Leary five as 11 Bombers found the big sticks in the second 100-plus margin between the two teams in three years.
Three of Griffiths' majors came in the opening term, the first two by reading the contest well and staying down while defenders rose but the third was a cracker.
After a breakthrough season last year, he snapped truly under pressure from the boundary, sailing through at the city end of Windsor Park.
He claimed the Adam Sanders Medal as the game's best on ground.
"He's really powerful, he's a hard match-up, he goes vertical and he's really good on the ground," Smith said.
"He's got a really good goal sense and he's just embracing that position as a power forward and he's going to tear some damage throughout the comp this year."
A running Michael Stingel, Dom Pitt, a trademark Brad Cox-Goodyer and impressive Leary kicked the Bombers' other first-quarter goals.
The Blues certainly had their chances, producing enough inside-50s but five were dispelled by Fletcher Bennett - intercepting their kicks with ease.
With the score at 7.5 (47) to 0.3 (3) at quarter-time, coach Mitch Thorp told his troops "that's what it feels like to get punched in the throat" and to "take a deep breath".
Post match, the Blues' leader described them as "over-awed".
"We missed a couple of opportunities early, they hit the scoreboard quickly and we were completely shell-shocked," he said.
"We had 39 handball receives and they had 133 - that's the game there.
"They were a side that were prepared to work hard, to run, to receive and transition the ball forward and we were stagnant and ball-watching."
The Bombers drew first blood in the second through life member Jack Avent.
Griffiths' fourth, Leary and Pitt's second and Declen Chugg's first extended the lead, making it 12 unanswered goals for the Bombers as Launceston went scoreless in the term.
If you thought Griffiths was done, he certainly wasn't adding his fifth and sixth early in the third term - proving even more opportunistic than before.
The sixth was set up by some brilliant speedy running by debutant Lenny Douglas before finding his new teammate at the top of the square.
A disappointing turnover by Josiah Burling from the kick-out handing former coach Cox-Goodyer his second as the Bombers continued the pile on.
Leary added back-to-back majors - the Bombers' 16th and 17th of the day before the Blues created a strong chance, which was once again intercepted by Bennett.
Sam Simpson and Harry Bayles added to the tally while Ben Hyatt finally broke the Blues' scoring drought - dribbling one through the point posts.
Goals to Avent, Beau Nash on debut and Cox-Goodyer brought the margin to 148 points at three-quarter-time.
Leary's fifth came 15 minutes into the quarter before Alex Lee added his name to the list for the 24th and final goal of the game.
Rocky Barron gave the Blues a chance at their first late on but missed on the run to the left.
Looking back at the performance, Smith said his side has "a nice demographic".
"We've got some really experienced players in Brad, Alex and Jack," he said.
"Then we've got a nucleus of 20-22-year-olds - how good was [Blade] Sulzberger, how good was Oscar [Van Dam], how good was Stingel.
"Fletcher Bennett sits in between [the age demographic] across half-back and Theo Ives at full-back, he probably wasn't going to make our best six players but he didn't lose a one-on-one contest."
Thorp gave "full credit" to North Launceston for their performance.
"The flipside is how well they played and transitioned the footy," he said.
"Harvey was just sensational, he's matured a lot as a footballer and his power, particularly at the start of the game when we had a reasonable player on him in Sam Foley, was first class."
