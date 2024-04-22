The man behind some of Tasmania's best-known logos has a new exhibition

Few boast a resumé like David Hopkins' - his work has popped up on Papua New Guinean stamps, on Cadbury wrappers, in pages of The Examiner and still hangs on the head office walls of construction giant Caterpillar.
In fact, you've seen some of it yourself: Hopkins designed the City of Launceston logo. And now you can see more of it.
Since 1972, the freelance graphic artist has been an aesthetic presence across the state - commercially as a lithographer and artistically as an illustrator - including in 63 solo exhibitions, the latest of which just launched.
The new hanging of Hopkins' watercolour works - many depicting Tasmania's bygone past - is on show now at the Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe, and the artist said he's glad to add another successful show to his list.
"I love art - you can tell because, at 85, I'm still painting," Hopkins said.
"I've religiously exhibited work once a year, every year of my life as an artist, and I don't think that's going to stop until I stop."
Although they're a departure from his logo works, the watercolours on display in the new show are a testament to Hopkins' other long serving passion: his home state's history.
Many of the pieces render bucolic images from Tasmania's past, like the small town agriculture and bustling general stores carefully reproduced in the vibrant '60s-style depiction Forth General Store or the rustic pastels of Old Chamberlain.
That country charm spreads over much of the exhibition, and can be traced from Hopkins time at Taswegia, the tourist print museum which many Tasmanians would recognise him from.
Hopkins established the business in 1985 alongside his wife Beverley, with the pair producing Tasmanian giftware, cards and stationery for two decades while they lived on the state's North West coast.
"I guess I've left my mark," Hopkins said.
"I think it's all been about visual communication, whether that's in the commercial work or the personal side. That's all I've ever been trying to do; that's the idea of being an artist."
David Hopkins works are on display now at the Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe.
