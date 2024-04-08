The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Arts

How a new exhibition at Scottsdale Art Gallery is celebrating autumn

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
April 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Klekociuk is one of 15 artists in the Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe's latest exhibition, 'Autumn'. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Richard Klekociuk is one of 15 artists in the Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe's latest exhibition, 'Autumn'. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Autumn inspires artists - it's their yearly muse of crisp white mists, fruitful forests of changing hues and twittering migratory birds - which makes it a perfect exhibition topic. A local gallery has done just that.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.