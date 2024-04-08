How a new exhibition at Scottsdale Art Gallery is celebrating autumn

Autumn inspires artists - it's their yearly muse of crisp white mists, fruitful forests of changing hues and twittering migratory birds - which makes it a perfect exhibition topic. A local gallery has done just that.
The newest show at Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe, Autumn, has brought together 15 artists from across Tasmania for an exhibition celebrating the seasonal transition.
Autumn - which is a first ever exhibition of its kind for the gallery - brings together sculptural, textile, painted and pencilled works in a diverse collection depicting everything from detailed gum leaves to farmstead animals and "funky birds".
The exhibition is filled with works from local artists, like Janet Carins, Pam Osbourne, John Gib, Susie Shaw, Sandra Henderson, Peg Smith, Sandra Jenkins and Nigel Lazenby.
Pencil artist Richard Klekociuk - A Launcestonian who has exhibited often at Scottsdale - has plenty of pieces in the show including glistening renderings of the Ringarooma River and Brumbies Creek, each with a kind of witness to climate change's impact on the landscape.
"Years ago, when I was teaching in Scottsdale, I fell in love with Ringarooma River; it was my favourite subject for years," Klekociuk said.
"And when autumn came up as the theme for this exhibition, I had to go back to see how it had changed - how the colours had become different, and it was extremely different.
"I remember wading through forests of poplar leaves in years past; now they've hardly fallen. Autumn's becoming later and later, and that's an interesting thing to capture as an artist, and a sad thing."
All the works in Autumn are for sale, with no piece going above $700 - a purposeful decision by gallery's owners who wanted to make sure "anyone can have this kind of wonderful art in their home".
"The idea was to celebrate the season, and I think the artists have done a fantastic job with such a beautiful mix of approaches," said Shirley Roots Martin, the gallery's co-owner.
"I'm glad we can, hopefully, let people take that bit of autumn home with them."
Autumn is open now at the Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe, which is open weekly from Wednesday to Sunday.
