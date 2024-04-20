From The Archives: Storm damage, Pulp Mill protests and the Brighton bypass

Things were a little stormy in Launceston this time 15 years ago.
Heavy winds uprooted trees in the North, blocking the Midland Highway at Epping Forest.
Further south, the first sod was being turned for the development of the $176 million Brighton bypass.
A familiar problem was plaguing the Tamar River at Seaport, where boats and yachts appeared to be sinking below the silt at low tide.
The Lady Jillian, which made headlines this week, was pictured sitting on the riverbed.
The Tamar was also the site of a protest against the proposed pulp mill at Long Reach.
The late June Calvert was preparing to host an exhibition at Campbell Town.
The Campbell Town Show has since established the June Calvert Perpetual Trophy in her honour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.