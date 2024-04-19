Fair Lady once more? Suitor's plans to restore Tamar shipwreck

A historic ship that has spent decades rusting on the Tamar's shoreline could be returned to its former glory.
A community group from Flinders Island is pushing to have 1948 trading ketch Lady Jillian removed from the river and transported up the Bass Strait.
It would then be restored and converted into an outdoor maritime museum as part of Lady Barron's Safe Harbour development.
"It's a win-win," said Peter Rhodes, secretary of the Furneaux Maritime History Association.
"It's something a lot of people would like removed from the Tamar.
"There's so many unique things about the boat, it would be a shame just to see it dissolve and fade away. We think we could make a good home for it."
Lady Jillian has strong connections to Flinders Island.
After 20 years working in mainland waters, the vessel was bought by the Flinders Strait Shipping Company in 1969 and remained in service until 1996.
It sold to LD Shipping's Les Dick soon after, and was in line for a major overhaul that would have seen it operate as a four-star tourist boat.
However, the plan never came to fruition and the ship has instead spent years sitting in a dug-out inlet at Port Leslie.
Mr Rhodes said transporting the ship to Lady Barron was "a complex exercise, but doable".
"We spoke to Warren Dick, Les Dick's son ... he's prepared to gift it to us and it's a question of can we make it happen in terms of getting it over here," he said.
"The option we're pursuing is taking it out of the water and putting it onto a trailer via the shiplift in Launceston.
"We'd then put that onto a barge and tow the barge over - that's the easiest way to do it without doing any significant damage."
The process won't come cheap.
The FMHA is asking the state government for $240,000 to help pay for the 38.5 metre, 226-tonne ship to be transported to Flinders Island.
The government has requested more details, but appears to see merit in the proposal.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government recognises that the relocation and preservation of the Lady Jillian could be a worthy monument to Flinders Island's maritime past," Transport Minister Eric Abetz said.
"A request for funding was received through the 2024-25 budget community consultation and the request will be considered as part of the state budget process.
"We believe there are a range of matters that need to be further considered before the vessel could be relocated, including the cost, allocation of costs and feasibility of its relocation."
Should it be relocated to the island, Lady Jillian would need to undergo a considerable restoration process.
Plans are in place to sell memorial plaques that would be attached to the ship once on display.
The FMHA says 1000 plaques at $300 a pop would raise $300,000 towards renovation costs.
"Things are moving ahead, but these things take time," Mr Rhodes said.
"We have a lot of skilled retired people here who are interested and we've got a very active community shed which does a lot of trade-type activities.
"A lot of people have a lot of affection for her.
"There's a strong interest in being involved in the restoration and renovation and it would be a significant ongoing reminder of the maritime history of Lady Barron."
