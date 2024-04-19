The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fair Lady once more? Suitor's plans to restore Tamar shipwreck

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
April 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lady Jillian, pictured tied up to Kings Wharf in 2010. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Lady Jillian, pictured tied up to Kings Wharf in 2010. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A historic ship that has spent decades rusting on the Tamar's shoreline could be returned to its former glory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.